(The Center Square) – The COVID-19 pandemic has driven people from New York City, with recent data and anecdotes indicating that some of the exodus could become permanent for residents and businesses alike.
RealPage, which tracks property analytics, in the second quarter recorded a net loss of more than 6,700 households in the New York metro area. In the second quarter of 2019, the number of households had grown by 3,730.
The longtime allure of urban centers has been waning under the cloud of the coronavirus.
“We’ve already picked up data that it’s happening,” Jacques Gordon, a global strategist for LaSalle Investment Management, told the Financial Times.
The commercial real estate firm has noticed similar trends in London and Paris. “The bigger question,” Gordon said, “is whether it’s permanent or temporary.”
In Stamford, Conn., Sotheby’s broker Carolyn Fugere said the shift was unlike anything she had seen in her 20 years in the business. Last month, Fairfield County single-family homes under contract were up 63 percent compared to 2019.
Still, Facebook has just signed a lease for all 730,000 square feet of office space in Midtown’s iconic Farley Building. The social media company, along with other tech giants like Google and Amazon, have a major presence in Manhattan.
But many retail chains and restaurants on Madison and other flagship Manhattan avenues have been struggling amid the loss of tourists and office workers.
Michael Weinstein, chief executive of Ark Restaurants, told The New York Times there’s no longer a reason to do business in Manhattan when his space in Florida does the same volume at far less expense.
In a statement to FOX Business, New York City Hall spokesperson Julia Arredondo said the city was working on plans to help businesses rebound from the economic fallout.
“In response to COVID-19, we’ve activated resources to stand up new supply lines and work with businesses to produce materials we never have before and provided our small businesses with aid and technical assistance,” Arredondo said. “New York City businesses are strong, creative, innovative, resilient, and they are doubling down on building their future here.”