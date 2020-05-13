(The Center Square) – Republican lawmakers in New York are demanding that Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo prioritize religious centers as part of his plans for reopening New York’s economy.
Early on in the coronavirus outbreak in the state, New Rochelle, a New York City suburb, was described as a “hot spot” for infection following a series of infections traced to a synagogue. Since then, Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio have emphasized repeatedly that traditional religious gatherings were too dangerous and too prone to spreading the virus.
But Wednesday, a letter from the office of Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, the ranking minority member of the Oversight, Analysis & Investigation Committee, Assembly Republicans, and signed by 17 other lawmakers, said the time had come for Cuomo to allow religious gatherings to resume.
“The COVID-19 outbreak has not just caused a physical health crisis; it has also caused a mental and spiritual crisis for many as well,” the lawmakers wrote. “New Yorkers have been ordered into isolation with almost no warning and while virtual services and practicing at home have been viable options for the time being, it is not enough.”
They also wrote that in the absence of in-person services, donations have dropped off dramatically, putting the finances of religious institutions in peril. Absent guidance on how and when places of worship will be able to reopen, some might never resume services, they wrote.
“While we are unsure of where religious institutions would fall under the four phases proposed to open New York, we seriously hope you consider having them open sooner rather than later, to help both the struggling institutions and the mental and spiritual health of New Yorkers,” the letter states.
In a separate news release, Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, expressed concern about the continued restriction of religious freedoms.
“Any plan for re-opening must include mechanisms for houses of worship to re-open as soon as possible,” Tague said. “Since our founding we have valued the free exercise of religion as well as the right to assemble, and restrictions on these rights cannot continue any longer than absolutely necessary. This can be done safely, as worshippers can wear masks and maintain proper social distancing, but if places of worship are closed much longer, many of them may not survive this pandemic.”
Cuomo, during his daily briefing on May 9, used the example of church groups assisting with coronavirus testing to argue that religious activities are continuing despite the ban on gatherings.
“Some people say the churches are closed. No, the churches are open,” Cuomo said. “Churches never close. They're doing their work and they're performing their mission.”