(The Center Square) – Republicans in the New York Assembly said on Thursday that Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s move to push back the curfew for bars and restaurants to midnight is a welcome change, it’s not nearly enough for businesses that have endured several challenges over the past year.
They also don’t understand why he was able to lift the curfew entirely for such businesses as bowling alleys and casinos but not for dining establishments. Especially, as they noted, the state’s contact tracing program indicates less than 1.5% of all COVID cases originate from bars and restaurants.
“The curfew has been a great imposition to these struggling businesses that are trying to recover from the pandemic shutdown,” said Assemblyman Christopher Friend, R-Big Flats.
The National Restaurant Association estimates that more than 8,000 restaurants in the state have closed for good during the pandemic.
And the curfew is just one of the measures that have both GOP lawmakers and business owners scratching their heads. They also want to see the repeal of the requirement that requires patrons who want an alcoholic drink to buy food as well.
Tess Collins, who owns McGeary’s Pub in Albany, said that requirement has forced her to go through loan money that she had to. It also put other bars out of business for good because they didn’t have a kitchen.
“We are short staffed, working harder and losing money,” she said. “We get yelled at by customers all day long.”
The curfew is a rather recent regulation, first imposed in November as the state was trying to follow what other states were doing. Cuomo didn’t want diners out of options in New Jersey and Pennsylvania to cross the state line, eat later and possibly increase the spread.
However, both of those states have since lifted the curfew, but it remains in New York.
Mike McElwee of the Bay Shore Restaurant Committee said his businesses would have been able to operate safely at half capacity if they could stay open until 4 a.m. However, now they must turn guests away and take other drastic measures to avoid getting fined $10,000.
“You have to basically almost rip the drinks out in front of the people and take the food away,” he said.
Republicans noted that lawmakers had agreed last month to put checks on Cuomo’s powers. That includes making the governor and his staff inform legislative leaders of extensions or alterations of COVID-19 emergency orders.
On Wednesday, the entire Republican Assembly Caucus sent a letter to Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx, formally asking for copies of the notices from the governor’s office.
“The administration has a legal obligation to inform the legislature and, in turn, the public of the reasoning behind executive orders that carry such wide-ranging impacts on our communities,” the GOP lawmakers said. “We hope that Gov. Cuomo and his administration are meeting that requirement.”