(The Center Square) — Republican lawmakers in New York are pushing to permanently fund a state program that helps veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, and traumatic brain injuries reintegrate into civilian society.
The request by Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt and Senator Jake Ashby, R-Castleton, comes as Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to unveil her preliminary budget proposal for the next fiscal year.
The lawmakers are calling on the Hochul administration to increase spending for the Joseph P. Dwyer Veterans Peer Support in New York from $7.7 million to $15.4 million, and permanently fund the program by adding a line item to the annual state budget.
"Our veterans put this country first, fighting for the freedoms that make us Americans and underpin our daily lives," Ortt said in a statement. "It is time Albany supports these selfless individuals and makes them a priority in the Budget from start to finish."
The Dwyer program, which was named after a veteran who committed suicide, offers peer-to-peer counseling for veterans suffering from PTSD and traumatic brain injury and helps them reintegrate into civilian life.
Ashby, ranking GOP member of the Senate's Veterans, Homeland Security and Military Affairs Committee, said additional and sustained funding is crucial to continuing the program's work.
"Funding critical mental health services like the Dwyer program is part of meeting our sacred obligation to the men and women who put everything on the line for the country they love," he said in a statement. "Supporting their reintegration to civilian life is good for our communities, good for our local economies and strengthens our state."
New York State is home to 838,000 veterans, the fifth-largest veteran population in the country, according to data from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.