(The Center Square) – Republicans in the New York Legislature say they are fed up with Democrats who have “stonewalled” their efforts to seek more information on the COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes. So, they’re now calling on federal officials to become involved.
U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, joined state Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, and Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay, R-Pulaski, in Albany on Tuesday to discuss what steps they can take to learn not only how many nursing home residents died but when they died as well.
Ortt said the Cuomo administration has finally started to release some of the information after a judge compelled it to last week. However, GOP lawmakers said Tuesday that release doesn’t provide all the details needed. He also said a report by Attorney General Letitia James that confirmed suspicions only looked at 10 percent of the state’s long-term care facilities.
“We need the president's Justice Department to look into this, because I think that's the only way we're going to get the answers that we continue to seek,” Ortt said. “And it's the only way that the families who lost loved ones will get the information that they are rightfully owed and will bring closure to this very dark chapter and the response to this pandemic.”
Barclay added that Republicans have two goals. First, hold anyone responsible if they committed negligence, and second, identify the causes to ensure they don’t happen again.
Republicans have been highly critical of a Gov. Andrew Cuomo policy that forced nursing homes to admit COVID-19-positive residents in late March. A short time after that policy was enforced, overall deaths skyrocketed, and the policy was rescinded in May.
Cuomo and other state officials claim the coronavirus was already in the nursing homes by the time the controversial policy took effect.
Republicans have also led the effort to question the number of COVID-19-related nursing homes deaths the administration cited for months. It wasn’t until the attorney general’s report and the judge’s order that the actual number, which includes nursing home residents who were admitted to and died in hospitals, showed the overall picture.
According to the Empire Center, a nonpartisan think tank that sought long-term care data, on Jan. 28, the state reported 9,154 long-term care deaths. By Feb. 5, that number grew to 14,932 when nursing home-related hospital deaths were incorporated, a jump of 63.1 percent.
Efforts to get answers at the state level have stalled, Republicans said, as Democratic legislative leaders refuse to cooperate. They said the latest example happened just prior to Tuesday’s news conference when Senate Aging Committee Chair Rachel May, D-Syracuse, ruled a motion to subpoena Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker by state Sen. Sue Serino, the ranking minority member on the committee, out of order because, in part because May said Serino, R-Hyde Park, did not provide the motion in advance and in writing.
Serino said copies of the motion were in committee members’ inboxes.
“We have the power to make a difference for these families and residents, which is what we're here to do,” Serino said before May cut her off.
Reed believes Democrats in Washington may be more willing to help find out what happened. He serves as the co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus, which consists of 48 House members evenly split between the two parties.
Last month, on Biden’s inauguration day, the administration received a letter signed by Assemblymen Kevin Byrne, R-Westchester, and Ron Kim, D-Queens, to investigate the nursing home situation.
The Biden administration’s Justice Department “will follow the facts, they will follow the evidence and they will get to the bottom of this nursing home scandal,” Reed said.
A significant percentage public appears to believe Cuomo is to blame for the nursing home deaths. Results of a Zogby survey, published Tuesday in the New York Post, indicate 48 percent found him to be responsible and only 32 percent said the governor wasn’t to blame.