(The Center Square) – In a split ruling, New York’s top court handed Democratic leaders a defeat on Wednesday when it struck down maps lawmakers drew for the state’s congressional and state Senate seats.
The New York State Court of Appeals noted that it might mean a potential split primary, with voters picking candidates in those two races in August rather than in the regularly-scheduled June election.
The ruling comes nearly a month after a lower court ruled on behalf of Republican voters who sued the Hochul administration and other state officials. The litigation followed Gov. Kathy Hochul signing into law new maps the Democratic-led legislature passed.
The Legislature acted after the Independent Redistricting Commission, a body established by a 2014 voter-approved state constitutional amendment, failed to produce redistricting plans acceptable to lawmakers.
“Upon careful review of the plain language of the Constitution and the history pertaining to the adoption of the 2014 reforms, it is evident that the legislature and the IRC deviated from the constitutionally-mandated procedure,” wrote Chief Judge Janet DiFiore in the majority opinion.
Judges Michael J. Garcia, Madeline Singas and Anthony Cannataro concurred with DiFiore, while Rowan D. Wilson and Shirley Troutman agreed in part. Judge Jenny Rivera issued a dissent.
All were nominated to the panel by Democratic governors.
The judges did note they “may not invalidate” the maps for the state Assembly because plaintiffs in the case did not seek that in their initial filing, nor did they object to a lower appeals court ruling putting aside those new districts.
Still, the ruling is a major victory for Republicans in New York and perhaps nationally.
Currently, Democrats hold 19 of the 27 congressional seats. After the 2020 U.S. Census, the state lost one seat.
After lawmakers rejected the IRC’s initial plans, the commission chose not to offer a second set, although they were required to under the constitutional amendment. Lawmakers then chose to create their own, and Democrats hold supermajorities in both the New York Assembly and Senate.
The map lawmakers drew for the 26 congressional districts gave Republicans advantages in just four seats. With Democrats holding a slim majority nationally, such an advantage in New York would have potentially allowed them to maintain that edge in what’s likely to be a contentious midterm cycle.
“Hochulmander defeated!” tweeted New York State Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy after the court’s decision.
Hochul told reporters Wednesday afternoon that she learned the news as she met with Holocaust survivors and said her office would issue a statement after reviewing the court’s decision.
State Democratic Chairman Jay S. Jacobs said in a statement that party leaders were “disappointed with the court’s ruling.” However, he said they still look forward to November.
“While certain district lines may change, what does not change is our Party’s record of results which contrasts clearly with the Republican Party’s radical agenda to drag this state backward,” he said. “New Yorkers always choose to move forward.”
The new congressional map will be developed by Jonathan Cervas, a Carnegie Mellon University postdoctorate fellow who has performed similar work in Utah, Virginia and Georgia. A lower state court appointed him to serve in that position earlier this month.