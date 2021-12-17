(The Center Square) – A request for information (RFI) solicitation issued by the New York State Gaming Commission for downstate casino licenses drew 30 responses, including submissions from at least eight casino operators.
The RFI, an informal process that does not include any commitments or license awards, was included in the budget state lawmakers passed in April.
When New York voters approved commercial casino gaming in 2013, the measure included three licenses for the downstate area. Initially, those licenses are not slated to be awarded until 2023 to allow the four upstate casinos to establish themselves.
However, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, some downstate lawmakers have expressed an interest in expediting the process. They say that would speed up the downstate recovery and generate jobs in a hospitality industry that has been devastated by the coronavirus.
Among those that submitted a response include MGM Resorts International and Genting New York LLC. Those companies currently operate Empire City Casino in Yonkers and Resorts World New York City in Queens, respectively. Those venues currently offer video lottery and electronic versions of table games. However, both companies have expressed interest in receiving full-fledged casino licenses.
Other stakeholders submitted letters in support of both operators.
Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano submitted a letter of support for Empire City.
“A full gaming license will enable Empire Casino to consider entertainment, lodging, retail and associated investments at the property,” Spano wrote.
New York City Councilwoman Adrienne Adams, D-Queens, submitted a letter noting that Resorts World, which is located at the Aqueduct Racetrack, already employs more than 1,000 union workers. More than half of them live in Queens, and the overwhelming majority are minorities.
“Resorts World has been an outstanding partner in our community and has contributed to the economic and social fabric of our borough,” she said.
The three licenses that would be available in New York City, the northern suburban counties and Long Island have been expected to attract a lot of interest from top gaming companies. Besides MGM and Genting, others that submitted responses were Las Vegas Sands Corp., Wynn Resorts, Rush Street Gaming, Hard Rock International and Bally’s Corp.
The Gaming Commission blacked out its responses on its website.
The submissions, according to questions the Gaming Commission answered last month from interested submitters, will help inform lawmakers and officials on the ideal size of the casinos, potential for licensing fees and the evaluation process for awarding licenses.
State Sen. Joseph Addabbo, D-Queens and the chairman of the Senate Racing, Gaming and Wagering Committee, has said that he believes the three downstate licenses could fetch the state upwards of $2 billion.