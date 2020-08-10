(The Center Square) – While some individual school districts performed better than others, New York state overall ranked last in a recent study examining the equitability of school districts across the U.S.
In the study, researchers with personal finance site WalletHub examined the distribution of financial resources to school districts, based on two metrics: per-pupil spending and average household income within the communities a particular district serves.
On the whole, New York state was given a score of 47.35 for the gap of available resources existing between school districts serving wealthier communities, compared to those in lower-income areas.
Top-performer North Carolina, by contrast, was given a score of 15.72 for what WalletHub researchers deemed a narrower gap.
In a statement outlining the rationale behind the study, WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez said narrowing gaps would provide a better platform for students to perform well across all areas of the U.S.
“If we ensure that all school districts have equitable funding, that will help to level the playing field for students in less affluent communities,” Gonzalez said. “It will improve graduation rates in previously underfunded districts and lead to greater rates of pursuing higher education and better future incomes.”
Within New York state, WalletHub researchers gave top marks to the Wheelerville Union Free School District, located in Caroga in Fulton County. The district was given a score of 0.06 for the comparison between its per-pupil spending and the average annual income of $52,841.
The Fire Island Union Free School District, located in Ocean Beach in Suffolk County, was ranked at the bottom of WalletHub’s analysis. The No. 675 ranking factored per-pupil spending against the average annual income of $90,000. The district’s score was 585.61.
The New York City School District clocked at No. 36 in WalletHub’s analysis, receiving a score of 7.1 against the backdrop of average household income, which was based on a figure of $60,762.
Public school funding has been an issue state lawmakers have been discussing, particularly at a time when COVID-19 remains a threat and districts are grappling with fall reopening plans.
Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in a July 30 news release, announced the allocation of $94 million in funding to school districts across the state for such initiatives as school security improvements and technological upgrades tailored to 21st Century learning techniques.
“With this funding, we are helping schools navigate the pandemic while expanding opportunities and providing students with the skills and technology they need to succeed in the 21st Century economy,” Cuomo said in the statement.
The funding is part of the state’s $2 billion Smart School Bonds Act, which voters approved in 2014.
In addition to North Carolina, states in the top tier of WalletHub’s analysis included Indiana, Arkansas, Florida and, at No. 5, Iowa.
California was ranked the second least equitable state in WalletHub’s analysis, followed by Oregon, Illinois and Montana.