(The Center Square) – New Yorkers are more vulnerable compared to most of the country when it comes to falling victim of identity theft, according to a report by WalletHub.
The personal finance site reviewed data from all 50 states, and the District of Columbia. Data revealed the Empire State was the 10th most vulnerable state for identity theft and fraud.
According to the study, New York ranked 21st for the average amount lost due to online identity theft at $13,916. The state also ranked ninth in median loss due to fraud at $500.
In addition, at 563 complaints per 100,000 residents, New York ranked ninth in complaints per capita nationally.
Identity theft has been on the rise in New York. A report by State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli cited Federal Trade Commission data showed a 200% increase in identity theft claims by New Yorkers from 2019 to 2021.
WalletHub’s research backed up the findings as it found identity theft complaints in New York rose by 63.2% from 2020 to 2021. It’s the fourth-highest rate of any state.
Katina Michael, a computing and augmented intelligence professor at Arizona State University, said social media contributes to the increase in identity theft.
“We have become lax, thinking that social media platforms are ‘safe’ or that certain pieces of information (even our full name) are not sensitive pieces of data,” Michael said. “A profile can be created around you, and you may be subject to social engineering attacks without even realizing it…We also divulge a lot of answers to ‘security questions’ in the name of reinstating passwords- do not tell any person or platform what your mother’s maiden name was or even your date of birth if it can be helped. These are the same questions you get when you apply for an electronic passport online and more.”
Washington, D.C., was considered the riskiest place for identity theft and fraud, according to WalletHub, with Delaware ranking second. Montana, meanwhile, was the nation’s least vulnerable state.
Of New York’s neighbors, Pennsylvania was the most vulnerable, ranking sixth on the list. New Jersey came in 22nd, Vermont 24th and Massachusetts 26th.Connecticut finished 38th.
The New York Attorney General’s Office has an identity theft resource page, which offers more information regarding the protection of vital information.