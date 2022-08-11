(The Center Square) – With a stroke of her pen, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed into law on Thursday an economic development package worth up to $10 billion that proponents say will make the Empire State a global center for semiconductor manufacturing.
Hochul’s signing comes just days after President Biden signed into law a federal package aimed to boost the manufacturing of semiconductors, or chips, in the U.S.
The new federal law includes $11 billion for research and development initiatives, including the creation of a National Semiconductor Technology Center, a public-private research and development facility to advance chip manufacturing.
Hochul and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., want that center located in Albany, and speaking at the Zero Energy Nanotechnology Building in the state capital, the political leaders said the new state law gives New York an edge.
The governor said more than 75 chip and electronics manufacturers have a presence in New York, with those facilities employing more than 340,000 workers and creating a $5 billion impact.
“I’m proud that upstate New York has become the hub of this activity,” Hochul said. “This is where it belongs. We got the low-cost power, plentiful space, affordable housing, great attractions ... but also having Albany Nanotech right here, the most advanced semiconductor research and development facility in the country, right here.
“That’s how we win the war. That’s how we win the race and bring those jobs home.”
Schumer said landing the NSTC would be the state’s “21st century Erie Canal” in terms of the impact it would have on the state. But instead of locks and water, the technology center would connect “brains and brawn.”
“We have the ample productive workforce,” he said. “We have a rich community of advanced research universities. We have the affordable and clean power and water, and we have partners in the federal and state government ready to propel us forward.”
Under the law, the state will make available up to $500 million in tax incentives for eligible companies in the chip manufacturing industry. To qualify for credits, companies must propose projects that generate at least 500 new jobs and $3 billion in investments over 10 years. Those projects could qualify for a second round of incentives if they create another 500 new jobs and $3 billion in investments over the next 10 years.
Other conditions apply. These include requiring prevailing wage rates for construction jobs tied to the development.
While the package received near unanimous support from lawmakers back in June, it did and still does have some critics.
Last week, the Hochul administration released an update to the state’s five-year fiscal plan that shows multi-billion dollar budget deficits in the coming years due to the recent economic downturn.
Peter Warren, director of research at the Empire Center for Public Policy, said the incentive program will only add to that while using taxpayer money to create “an unlevel playing field” for businesses in the state.
“Instead of creating a more attractive overall environment for business investment, this is the typical New York way to decide what is going to be the favorite industry, and then to throw unseemly amounts of money out it,” he said.