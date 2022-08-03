(The Center Square) – New York’s Common Pension Fund enjoyed a strong 2021-22 fiscal year, but State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli warns that more volatile times may be ahead.
On Monday, DiNapoli announced that the pension fund – one of the largest public pension funds in the U.S., covering more than 1 million state and local government workers, retirees and their beneficiaries – ended the fiscal year with an all-time high of $272.1 billion in value.
The $14 billion increase indicated a 9.5% rate of return. That’s down from the 33.6% gains witnessed in the 2020-21 fiscal year, but it does mark the second consecutive year of positive growth.
The pension fund’s expected growth rate is 5.9% annually.
DiNapoli credited the fund’s diverse allocations for the higher than forecasted gains. Through March 31, the end of the 2021-22 fiscal year, nearly half, 49.7% to be exact, of the fund’s assets were tied to publicly traded equities.
More than a fifth, 21.2%, was tied to cash, bonds and mortgages. Private equity (13.6%), property and tangible assets (10%) and “absolute return strategies and opportunistic alternatives” (5.5%) make up the rest of the fund’s portfolio.
The pension fund’s most significant gains came from private equity, which produced a 37.6% return on investment. Real estate, which represents 7.9% of the fund’s holdings, posted returns of 27.4%.
But, since the end of the fiscal year four months ago, the world and the economy have changed, the comptroller said.
That’s especially true in the stock market. From the end of the 2021-22 fiscal year through Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Index is down 5.8%, the S&P 500 is down 9.4%, and the NASDAQ Composite Index is down 13.3%.
“The turmoil in the markets since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sent shockwaves through the financial world with repercussions that are ongoing,” DiNapoli said. “With inflation and supply chain issues continuing to impact the economy, we expect a challenging investment environment for the foreseeable future.”
During the 2021-22 fiscal year, the fund paid $14.7 billion in retirement and death benefits.
According to a report released last month by the Reason Foundation, at 113% New York had the highest funded ratio for any state’s public pension fund for the 2021 fiscal year.