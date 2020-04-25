(The Center Square) – With the amount of daily coronavirus testing that can be conducted in New York state on the rise, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that the criteria for eligibility to get a test is being expanded and more locations should be available.
Health care workers, first responders and essential workers can get diagnostic tests going forward to see if they have an active infection of the virus, Cuomo announced during his Saturday news conference.
The governor also stated that independent pharmacies can gain authorization to be collection sites for testing. The pharmacies would send the samples to a laboratory to perform the tests.
“As we continue to develop our testing capacity and the labs are coming up to scale, the collection sites are opening, the more testing we have, the more we will open eligibility,” Cuomo said. “Hopefully one day we get to the point where anybody who wants a test can walk in and get a test.”
The Cuomo administration is also opening up antibody testing to downstate transit workers, New York State Police officers and New York City Police Department officers. Unlike the diagnostic tests, which detect an active infection, the antibody tests only deliver a positive result if the individual has recovered from a coronavirus infection.
New York recorded another 437 deaths in the latest data released Saturday, bringing the state’s death toll during the weekslong crisis to 16,599. Daily death numbers have lingered in the 400s for several days.
New and total hospitalization figures, however, continued their slow decline, which Cuomo described as a relief amid some small signs that the drop from the height of the crisis might have stalled.
“We are in fact on the downside of the mountain,” he said. “I’ve always been worried … that there’s going to be some evidence that we’re not in decline.”
He continued to argue that it should be expected that the COVID-19 crisis would hit nursing homes especially hard, but he said that didn’t eliminate the obligations that nursing homes have to their residents.
“This crisis overwhelmed the nursing homes, and when I say no one is to blame, look you had a virus that preys on vulnerable people, concentration of vulnerable people in a nursing home,” he said. “But the regulations still apply, even though you’re in the middle of a global pandemic. The regulations still apply. And for the nursing homes, one of the central regulations is if you cannot provide appropriate care for that patient, you must transfer that patient.”
As unemployment numbers continue to mount week after week and signs of impatience with the economic shutdown increase, Cuomo sought to reassure New Yorkers that the sacrifices they were making by staying home were not in vain.
“What you’re doing is actually saving lives,” he said. “That’s not rhetorical, that’s not overly dramatic. You are saving lives. What we have done here has saved lives. Every expert … every one of them projected that there would be at least 100,000 more serious infections in the state of New York. … What happened? We did what we had to do, which was hard and is hard. Well, what did we accomplish? One hundred thousand fewer serious infections.
“I believe everything we did was worth it,” he added. “People can argue that point. But that is what we did. And for me, that is a heck of an accomplishment, and one to feel good about.”