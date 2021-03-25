(The Center Square) – New York state is among the most taxed in the U.S., according to a recently released study designed to coincide with the upcoming April 15 filing deadline.
Researchers with personal finance website WalletHub placed New York at No. 49 on this year’s list of states with the lowest tax rates, basing the figure on a number of specific metrics.
The Empire State, according to the analysis, ranked No. 45 of all states with the lowest tax on residents’ income and No 43 in the category of real estate taxes. Additionally, New York came in below average in the category of sales and excise taxes.
According to the study, 14.08 percent of a median household’s earnings goes toward state and local taxes, compared to 5.84 percent in Alaska, ranked as the state with the lowest taxes, and 15.01 percent in Illinois, the state with the highest rate of taxation.
A median household, according to WalletHub, is defined by the national average income of $63,218 annually.
WalletHub researchers said the median New York household pays $11,024 in state and local taxes annually, compared to $4,301 in Montana – the state with the lowest in the metric – and highest ranked New Jersey, at $11,906.
New York tied with Connecticut for a last-place finish in one specific metric – its cigarette tax rate, which is $4.35 per package of 20, compared to the national average of $1.91 for the same amount.
On the flip side, the state did earn a top-place finish for not charging residents a vehicle property tax. New York is one of 24 states that do not impose such a fee.
Within the WalletHub study, a number of academics and tax and public policy experts weighed in on the variances of tax rates across the country, which can vary widely by state and region.
From her vantage point, Andrea Louise Campbell, professor of political science at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said there are a number of criteria that play into decisions involving where to live, work and play.
“State and local politicians often believe that low taxes are necessary to attract residents (and businesses),” Campbell wrote. “However, outside of some retirees, who are particularly tax-sensitive, most people … locate because of family proximity, job opportunities or amenities.”
But other experts in the WalletHub analysis offered different viewpoints on the role tax rates play in the decision-making process.
“Certainly taxes are an important part of the cost of living, so, yes, people should, and do, take them into account when deciding where to live,” Steven Lanza, associate economics professor at the University of Connecticut, said.
Other nearby states in the WalletHub analysis performed toward the bottom as well, though notched lower rankings. Overall, New Jersey ranked No. 42, and Pennsylvania clocked in just ahead of New York at No. 48 as the lowest taxed states.