(The Center Square) – Joseph R. Biden Jr. was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday, and as New York officials congratulated the former vice president, they also acknowledged the historic inauguration of Vice President Kamala Harris, the first woman and person of color to hold that office.
“Feeling hopeful, proud, and more determined than ever to fight for an America that lives up to its promise. Happy Inauguration Day, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris!” tweeted U.S. Sen Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y. Wednesday morning.
As Harris was being sworn into office, the state’s junior U.S. senator tweeted a picture of the new second-in-command.
“The first, but not the last,” Gillibrand wrote.
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-Bronx, also congratulated the new administration on a “historic day,” but added they and Congress have a lot to do.
“Now we must begin creating justice, healing our planet, and improving the material conditions for all people,” the second-term Congresswoman said. “The work is on all of us to organize and build a better future.”
Biden and Harris easily won New York in the November election, garnering more than 5.2 million votes or nearly 61 percent of the tally.
Former President Donald Trump, though, did win several counties in the state. While most were in upstate New York, Trump did carry Staten Island in New York City and Suffolk County in Long Island.
After President Biden urged the country in his inaugural address to become united after the attack on the U.S. Capitol two weeks ago, some New York Republicans pledged, to a limit, their support.
“As a proud American who loves this country, I only want to see her succeed and prosper,” first-term U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y. “I wish President Biden well and hope he is successful in doing good. I will work with his administration where there’s common ground but will also push back when actions hurt my constituents.”
"Thank you to President Trump for your years of service on behalf of the American people," said Rep. Elise Stefanik, a staunch Trump supporter, shortly before the inauguration. "Congratulations to President-Elect Biden on your historic swearing in today. We must work together to unify as a nation and deliver results for all Americans."
Since Biden won the election, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has expressed optimism that a new relationship can be forged between the state and Washington. Over the past four years, Cuomo and Trump clashed repeatedly on several topics. Most notably, they traded barbs regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, but there were also vociferous disagreements on infrastructure investment, immigration policy, taxation and other political issues.
Cuomo is hopeful a new Democratic administration and a Democratic-led Congress will pass COVID relief legislation that includes $15 billion in aid.
On Tuesday, Cuomo threatened to sue Washington if the state does not get that level of funding. However, there was no such rhetoric on Wednesday.
“Today is a new day and the start of a bold new chapter,” Cuomo posted. “Congratulations President Biden and Vice President Harris. Looking forward to your leadership, my friend. Let’s get to work. Together.”