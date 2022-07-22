(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday the state was issuing $15 million worth of grants for abortion providers to expand access across the state.
Friday’s announcement is the second round of funding the state has made available since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade at the end of June. On July 12, Hochul awarded $10 million to 13 programs covering 63 locations.
The second wave is intended to fund independent providers, with a special focus on sites in western and southern parts of the state as well as New York City. According to the solicitation released Friday, those regions are earmarked to get 70% of the funding.
Several states saw trigger laws banning abortion take effect in the wake of the Dobbs v. Jackson ruling. As a result, those seeking abortions in those states have been left to travel to states like New York, where it remains legal.
“This funding opportunity further builds on our nation-leading protections for abortion patients and our ongoing work with providers to ensure they have the support and resources they need to provide care,” Hochul said. “Under my watch, New York will always be a safe harbor for abortion access.”
Hochul, a Democrat, was elevated from lieutenant governor last August following the resignation of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. She's running for the office in November.
Applicants in this round will be eligible for at least $300,000 in funding. They can also receive $50,000 for each separate location they operate. Applicants can also receive more based on the number of procedures they’ve performed over their most recent 12-month reporting period. Clinics that have performed more than 4,000 abortions are eligible for up to $250,000 more.
Applications are due by Aug. 12.
“With our $25 million dollar Abortion Provider Support Fund, we are delivering immediate investments to abortion service providers statewide to expand their capacity, improve their resources, and optimize their infrastructure,” said state Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett.
In addition to the grant funding, the Hochul administration has also offered providers $10 million in state funds to bolster security at their centers.
New York expects to make about 200 security grant awards of up to $50,000 each by mid-September.
The funding for the initiatives come from the State Department of Health.