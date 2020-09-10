(The Center Square) – Nursing home industry leaders want the state to start using newly released federal guidelines that allow for decreased COVID-19 testing for employees in counties with lower rates of infection, saying it would lessen financial strain on facilities.
New York currently mandates weekly testing for all residential care facility staff members, the Times Union reported.
Under new testing provisions from the U.S. Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS), testing of staff and residents would be based on virus-positivity rates in the county where the facility is.
In an Aug. 28 letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the New York State Health Facilities Association and the New York State Center for Assisted Living called for changes to state policies concerning COVID-19 staff testing, as well as fewer restrictions on resident visitation.
Association President & CEO Stephen Hanse said the state’s “one size fits all” approach to testing should be replaced with the federal guidance. The cost of testing on a weekly basis has contributed to the financial pressure residential care facilities are experiencing, Hanse said.
“Nursing homes and assisted living providers throughout New York have made incredible strides in eradicating COVID-19 from their facilities and the state’s policies must be revised to reflect this success,” Hanse said in a news release. “The state’s current policy must be replaced with CMS’s rule in order to both focus testing where it is needed most and alleviate the state’s unfunded mandate that is imposing unsustainable financial constraints on providers.”
The CMS guidance cuts back testing to once a month for staff at nursing homes in counties where the weekly infection rate is under 5 percent. If the infection rate in a county is between 5 percent and 10 percent, testing would be weekly. In counties with infection rates of more than 10 percent, testing would be done twice a week.