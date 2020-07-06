(The Center Square) – Nonprofits across New York are grappling with financial unknowns in the road ahead as payments from state government are backlogged and might be trimmed in response to the Payment Protection Program.
In a recent news release, Doug Sauer, CEO of the New York Council of Nonprofits, reported member organizations have been informed by state and local governments of reduced or withheld financial contributions, particularly if the nonprofit has received PPP funding via the federal CARES Act.
“It’s pretty much across the board,” Sauer said in a July 3 interview with The Center Square of the types of nonprofits that are feeling the funding pinch. “It’s affecting everybody.”
By his estimation, Sauer said thousands of nonprofits across New York state could be in a perilous situation without the routine state payments.
“The impact is happening as contracts are coming due,” Sauer said, pointing out the organizations are being informed of potentially reduced funding as new agreements are under review.
One reason, reportedly, for the reduced and delayed state payments stems from an argument that existing payment terms from the state, coupled with PPP dollars, would be akin to “double dipping” – an assertion Sauer adamantly rejects.
“Such actions would not only be counter to the very goal of PPP – to curb the surge of unemployment and to stabilize business operations during this pandemic by ensuring that employees remain on the job for an 8-week period – but also can be interpreted as reflecting a dismissive attitude toward the critical importance of nonprofits to the social and economic fabric of every community,” Sauer wrote in the news release.
Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his administration have been discussing fiscal belt-tightening efforts, including trims to some departmental budgets, as the state faces a projected $13.3 billion shortfall in the overall operating plan amid COVID-19 lockdowns.
But Sauer said New York nonprofits struggled even before the coronavirus to obtain state funding – an issue State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli noted in a recently released report on 2019 contracts.
In the report, DiNapoli said 50 percent of last year’s contracts between the state and individual nonprofits were not processed until after the effective date.
“In the coming months, New York state will need to rely on our not-for-profit partners more than ever to continue fighting the impacts of the coronavirus and help provide essential services to New Yorkers,” DiNapoli said in the statement.
In the report, DiNapoli outlined the importance of reforming protocol within state government to ensure contracts are in place at the time new agreements take effect.
“The failure of state agencies to process contracts on time is unacceptable and harms service providers in fields like healthcare, care for the disabled, education and homeless services, which, in turn, erodes service delivery to vulnerable populations,” DiNapoli said.
As July unfolds, Sauer said various nonprofits are planning to band together and reach out to Cuomo and lawmakers about the challenges cross-sections of organizations are facing.
“These organizations are fragile in the first place,” Sauer said. “There’s a unifying effort between different sub sectors to get their message out.”
About 18 percent of New York state’s population works for a nonprofit.