(The Center Square) – New York and New Jersey on Thursday joined neighboring states Pennsylvania and Delaware in launching a free contact tracing mobile app that would inform users if they have been in proximity to anyone who tested positive for COVID-19.
COVID Alert NY, or COVID Alert NJ for those in the Garden State, is available for download for both Android and iOS phones. It can be used by anyone 18 and older who lives, works or attends school in either state.
The app does not track or collect any user data, nor does it use GPS. Instead, it uses Bluetooth technology to detect when another app user is within six feet. Users must choose to turn on exposure alerts.
If an app user tests positive, a health department representative will contact them and ask if they’re willing to notify anyone who has been within close contact. Those getting the alert will also receive information on the next steps they need to take.
Users can also track their daily symptoms through an anonymous health log.
The app uses an exposure notification technology devised by both Google and Apple, and the app is available on both the Google Play and Apple App stores.
“It's using technology, really, on a level it's never been used before … And I think it's going to not only bring contact tracing to a new level, but it's going to give people comfort.” Cuomo told reporters in introducing the app Thursday.
Larry Schwartz, a former secretary to the governor, helped oversee the development of the app in New York. Besides the two tech giants, Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Linux Foundation software developer NearForm and public interest group Tech:NYC were also involved in the project.
"COVID Alert NY will not alone stop the spread of COVID, but I am hopeful it will play a constructive role as one of several components to our pandemic response strategy,” said Tech:NYC Executive Director Julie Samuels.
The app cost $700,000 to produce, with a mix of federal funding and Bloomberg Philanthropies money covering that bill.
In a joint release with Cuomo and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced his state will join the initiative in the coming weeks.
“With our states using similar technology it recognizes, yet again, that the virus does not recognize boundaries, and that we must continue to work together to take all of the steps necessary to keep our residents safe,” Lamont said in a statement.