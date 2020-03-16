(The Center Square) – The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut issued a joint proclamation Monday delineating a series of moves all three states will take to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.
The trio, Andrew Cuomo of New York, Phil Murphy of New Jersey and Ned Lamont of Connecticut took part in a joint phone call to announce that they would be limiting social gatherings to groups of 50 people or smaller and to require the closure of restaurant dining rooms, movie theaters, gyms and casinos.
The new statewide directions were to take effect at 8 p.m. Monday.
The latest data on diagnosed cases in each state around noon on Monday showed New York with 729, New Jersey with 98 and Connecticut with 26. The three states have a combined population of about 31.9 million, about 10 percent of the total U.S. population.
"With all we are seeing in our state – and across our nation and around the world – the time for us to take our strongest, and most direct, actions to date to slow the spread of coronavirus is now,” Murphy said of the move. “I've said many times over the past several days that, in our state, we are going to get through this as one New Jersey family. But if we're all in this together, we must work with our neighboring states to act together. The work against coronavirus isn't just up to some of us, it's up to all of us."
Cuomo, one of the most prominent critics in recent days of the federal response to the coronavirus crisis, made the case that the three states were forced to team up because of a lack of leadership by the Trump administration.
“Our primary goal right now is to slow the spread of this virus so that the wave of new infections doesn't crash our healthcare system, and everyone agrees social distancing is the best way to do that," Cuomo said. "This is not a war that can be won alone, which is why New York is partnering with our neighboring states to implement a uniform standard that not only keeps our people safe but also prevents 'state shopping' where residents of one state travel to another and vice versa.
“I have called on the federal government to implement nationwide protocols, but in their absence we are taking this on ourselves,” Cuomo added.
Connecticut, despite having a small number of cases compared to New York and New Jersey, has tight ties to New York City due to the prevalence of commuters who work in the city. So far there have been 329 diagnosed cases in the city.
"The only way to effectively fight the spread of COVID-19 is by working together as states,” Lamont said. “We have shared interests, and a patchwork of closures and restrictions is not the best way forward. I know that because of this collaboration, we will save lives."