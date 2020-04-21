(The Center Square) – Certain hospitals in New York state that are easily handling their local coronavirus cases should soon be able to reopen for elective outpatient surgeries.
The announcement of the decision Tuesday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo marked one of the earliest and most notable signs of the state beginning to reopen after weeks of self-isolation and social distancing.
It was on March 20 that Cuomo closed down all medical procedures other than in critical cases, even though many parts of the state were not yet seeing substantial numbers of COVID-19 patients. The move was motivated at least in part by a fear that there would be up to 120,000 coronavirus patients in the state, according to some projections.
Those fears never came to pass as the shutdown of all nonessential economic activity appears to have dramatically slowed the spread of the virus. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations never exceeded 19,000 on any one day, and by Tuesday that number had declined to about 16,000.
“We’re … going to have a regional calibration that we’re going to make on hospitals,” Cuomo said Tuesday during his daily briefing, held at a cancer center in Buffalo, New York. “You have many hospitals that are very quiet, some hospitals are actually laying off people, believe it or not in the middle of this, because they have no patients.”
Only hospitals in certain parts of the state will be eligible for the partial reopening. Excluded are Long Island and the New York City suburbs and the Albany and Buffalo areas. And even for the hospitals that do get permission to begin elective surgeries, only outpatient procedures will be allowed in order to keep the number of available beds relatively steady.
The governor also spoke about his plans to meet later Tuesday with President Donald Trump at the White House. He said his sole purpose is to pin down the state and federal responsibilities when it comes to expanding testing and making sure that each level of government is handling what it should.
He insisted again that the acquisition of specific chemicals from overseas that are required to build tests should be the purview of Washington, while governors could handle actually implementing the testing.
“I think the federal government has to take that national manufacturing supply chain issue,” Cuomo said. “You shouldn’t expect all these governors to run around and do an international supply chain while they’re trying to put together their testing protocol in their state.”
With another 481 deaths reported, the state’s death toll during the COVID-19 crisis is just shy of 15,000. But most other indicators continued to show progress, including intubations and new hospitalizations.
“Our definition of good has changed here,” Cuomo said. “Good is now ‘not terrible,’ but on an absolute scale, 1,300 people walking in the door [of hospitals with infections] on a single day in the state of New York, that would not be good news in any other context.”