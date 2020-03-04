Two New York metropolitan areas are among the top five places in the U.S. where it is hardest to find a home.
The Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls area ranked third on the list from Realtor.com, coming in behind the San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara and San Francisco-Oakland, Hayward areas of California.
But Buffalo-area prices were much less than those in San Jose. The average price of a home in the Buffalo area was $197,950, compared to more than $1 million in San Jose and just over $900,000 in the San Francisco area. But with only 6.1 listings per 1,000 households, finding that cheaper home is tougher.
What draws people to Buffalo besides the low home prices? Industry and a revitalized downtown are important, said Danielle Hale, chief economist for Realtor.com.
“They’ve really done a good job of attracting young people who are going to be first time buyers,” Hale said. “Even if home prices go up 10 percent, Buffalo is still going to be more affordable than a lot of other markets on this list.”
Rochester came in fourth on the list with an average home price of $218,450. The area is home to a lot of larger companies like Eastman Kodak and has also revitalized its downtown area.
“It’s got a decent employment base, good paying jobs and the housing is pretty affordable,” Hale said.
At the other end of the spectrum, the New York City metro area was ranked number 10 in the country on the list of easiest markets to find a home. The metro area includes the suburbs in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
The average home price is $550,050, and there are nearly 20 listings for 1,000 households. That’s a far cry from the price of downtown Manhattan real estate. But what is happening in downtown New York may be different than what is happening in the suburbs, according to Hale.
Many of the best markets to find a home are actually in Florida. Three beach communities topped the list of easiest markets – Cape Coral-Fort Myers, Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach and Deltona-Daytona Beach and Ormond Beach. The average home prices in those markets ranged from just over $413,000 in the Miami area to $288,300 in the Daytona Beach area.
Nationwide, real estate agents are finding low inventory. That’s a challenge because many people are looking for a home due to low interest rates, which are hovering around 3½ percent. The low inventory is due in part to fewer construction starts, Hale said.
The inventory is expected to remain low throughout the year, she said.
