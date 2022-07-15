(The Center Square) – New York is about to drop $200 million on two programs designed to bolster downtowns across the state.
Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul says half of the funding will go toward the sixth round of the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, which funds projects in metropolitan communities. She shared the news in Queens at Greater Nexus, an $11 million coworking space opened by the Greater Jamaica Development Corporation. The 10,000-square-foot facility is one of the 59 projects to receive more than $600 million in previous DRI funding rounds.
This year’s DRI funding round will allow communities to partner on an application.
In addition, she unveiled NY Forward, a $100 million endeavor to help smaller communities.
Hochul said there was a need for a smaller program for cities and towns that needed less money and worked with lawmakers to include that in the budget bill passed in April.
“New York’s downtowns are the heart and soul of our communities and regions, and today we’re taking comprehensive action to support them,” the governor said.
Like DRI, NY Forward will issue grants to each state’s 10 regions. They will receive two $4.5 million grants or one $4.5 million and two awards worth $2.25 million apiece.
“From our largest cities to the smallest towns and villages, our community centers and hubs come in many varieties, each with their own unique character and needs,” said New York Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez, who administers the DRI initiative.
The applications for the NY Forward grants will become available later this month, and the state anticipates announcing recipients sometime this year.
Projects like the Queens coworking space are needed because they help improve lives, said state Sen. Leroy Comrie, D-Queens. That’s also why he said he supported the funding for NY Forward.
“New York state must serve as a partner and catalyst for investment in our shared communities,” Comrie said. “When we invest in the links between institutions like the Greater Jamaica Development Corporation and York College, we pave a path for the next generation of small businesses, entrepreneurs, and visionaries.”