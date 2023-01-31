(The Center Square) — New York legislative leaders rejected an 11th hour proposal from Gov. Kathy Hochul to amend a wrongful death bill to exempt medical malpractice claims, spelling its likely demise.
The Grieving Families Act, which was approved by the state Assembly last year, would allow more individuals to file lawsuits and seek damages in wrongful death cases. The legislation would also expand the state's statute of limitations for tort claims from two years to three-and-a-half years.
Facing a Monday midnight deadline to sign or veto the legislation, Hochul proposed an amendment to the bill that would allow the parents of children who have died in accidents "the opportunity to seek meaningful accountability for their heart-wrenching loss," while exempting medical malpractice claims "for the time being."
"This is an incredibly emotional and complex issue, and one that must be handled with thoughtfulness and balance: our goal must be to deliver justice for grieving families without sending the economy into distress," she wrote in an op-ed published by New York newspapers.
But the proposal was rejected by the bill's sponsors, who said they were "extremely disappointed" Hochul hasn't engaged in "a serious discussion" about the bill.
"Instead, the governor has proposed a half-baked compromise that would only delay long overdue reforms to this archaic 175-year-old law while protecting negligent corporations and institutions from any accountability," state Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal, D-Manhattan, and Assemblywoman Helene Weinstein said in a joint statement.
The lawmakers suggested Hochul was using the last-minute proposal as "a tactic to gut the legislation or delay its implementation indefinitely."
"With the resources of the entire state government at her disposal, it’s inexplicable the governor failed to review the bill during this seven-month period, and waited until the eleventh hour to raise the need for further statistical analysis," they said.
New York’s current wrongful death law, which has been on the books since 1847, doesn't allow for non-economic losses in such civil lawsuits. Critics say the antiquated law prevents grief-stricken families from recovering damages for their emotional suffering.
Supporters of the changes point out 41 other states allow some form of compensation to family members for emotional loss in wrongful death cases.
But critics say the proposal would drive up liability insurance for medical professionals, businesses and local governments, which could lead to tax increases and higher prices for consumers.
The Greater New York Hospital Association praised Hochul for her stance on the proposed legislation, noting New York is "already a troubling outlier when it comes to malpractice payouts."
"Many safety net hospitals already can’t afford malpractice insurance and instead fund their liability costs through operations," the group said in a statement. "Hochul wisely recognizes that tort changes that will push our hospitals to the financial brink are not in anyone’s best interest."