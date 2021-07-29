(The Center Square) – New York state senators this week heard firsthand accounts from voters and poll workers about the hassles and ordeals associated with New York City elections.
Members of the Senate Standing Committee on Elections held a hearing Wednesday at Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn as part of its charge to improve the voting process statewide. Committee Chairman Zellnor Myrie, D-Brooklyn, said the panel will hold several hearings across the state to determine what changes are needed in the state’s election laws to make it easier to vote and encourage more participation statewide.
The hearing took place a month after a chaotic primary, and while headlines were made regarding erroneous preliminary results, Myrie said there are many more issues plaguing the election system in the country’s largest city.
“We've experienced voter purges, scanner breakdowns, absentee ballots sent to the wrong place and at the wrong time, extremely long lines, lack of language interpreters, incorrect preliminary results and much, much more,” the chairman said.
Jan Combopiano served as a coordinator for one of the 1,200 polling sites in the city. Her site was supposed to be staffed with 26 workers. Nine showed up, and the skeleton crew was stretched to the limit.
“We had lines all day long because we only had enough people for each role,” she said. “Nobody could take a break.”
When she asked the city Board of Elections for more help, she said one person came to help train her on serving as a coordinator. Eventually, she reached out to the Brooklyn Voters Alliance and Gowanus Mutual Aid and got five people who were able to provide some help for poll workers during the nearly 18-hour long day.
Combopiano said poll workers need more training and asked lawmakers to revise election laws that require a Democrat and a Republican for a role at polling sites. Changing it to be any two people would help the Election Day process, she said.
“Democracy takes work, and the workers who practice democracy need help,” she said.
State Sen. John Liu, D-Queens, said he appreciated hearing from Combopiano and other poll workers about their experiences during Election Day.
“There have been so many complaints about the Board of Elections in recent years, it’s almost as if the Board of Elections is trying to overtake the MTA as the most chastised public agency, he said.
Senators also heard that reforms aren’t just needed for election days but for the entire process.
Brooklyn resident Judith Hertzberg called for absentee ballots to come with postage-paid return envelopes. It’s bad enough, she said, that voters have to pay to exercise their rights, but that’s just part of the problem.
“It is impossible to know how much postage to put on an absentee ballot, given the variable length of each of the ballots that we've seen in the last several elections … and the post office has said that if you don't have the right postage, your ballot could risk being returned or thrown out,” she said.
The committee is scheduled to hold meetings next Wednesday in Syracuse and Thursday in Rochester. Another hearing is set for Aug. 9 in Westchester County.