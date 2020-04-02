(The Center Square) – New York lawmakers on Thursday evening approved a new budget that will almost certainly require significant revisions over the course of the next 12 months.
Knowing full well that the state faces something like $10 billion to $15 billion in lost revenue as a result of the response to the coronavirus crisis, members of the state Senate and Assembly passed a series of bills that create the state’s $178 billion spending plan.
The portion of the budget funded by state taxes will amount to about $95 billion, down about $10 billion from the governor’s proposal before the virus emergency began.
The budget, which was supposed to be concluded before the fiscal year began April 1, will rely on short-term borrowing to make up for delayed tax payments.
“The shortfall between April and July 15 is $10 billion,” Robert Mujica, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s budget director, said during a news conference Thursday in discussing the need for the short-term borrowing.
Both state and federal tax deadlines were pushed back to July to help address economic hardships as a result of the restrictions on businesses to cope with the coronavirus outbreak.
The governor has spoken repeatedly in recent weeks about the uncertainty that bedeviled this year’s budget process. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has indicated that Congress might consider a fourth coronavirus relief package with money to help states with their budget woes, but Cuomo has argued that relying on that to take place would be shortsighted.
After the New York Senate completed its work Thursday, word emerged about some of the provisions of the budget that is expected to be quickly signed by Cuomo. Among the significant aspects:
• The state will hold back $250 million in sales tax money that was expected to go to local municipalities and counties. Of that amount, $200 million was intended for New York City and $50 million for the rest of the state.
• A complete ban on hydraulic fracturing, also known as “fracking,” as a method to extract oil and natural gas. A ban had already been in place through an executive order.
• Public schools are in line to receive an increase in public funding thanks to emergency federal aid, but Cuomo has warned that if the budget requires cuts during the year as a result of revenue shortfalls, he would have no choice but to turn to education.
• Paid sick leave will become a required benefit for workers at businesses with five more employees. Small businesses, with fewer than 100 workers, have to offer five days of paid sick leave; larger businesses must offer seven.
• A flashpoint between New York and federal authorities has been the state’s refusal to share motor vehicle records with immigration authorities. A deal contained within the budget would provide access to federal authorities in certain limited circumstances.
• The introduction of a taxpayer-funded campaign financing system that will provide $100 million a year, starting in 2022.
• Revisions to the state’s much-debated bail laws, which have incensed Republicans since they went into effect at the start of the year. The new provisions allow judges to impose bail payment requirements for 115 crimes.
A provision of the budget that will require contractors to follow “prevailing wage” guidelines for private construction projects drew the ire of Republican lawmakers Thursday.
“If prevailing wage is extended to private companies, we’re going to see a staggering increase in costs and job time,” said Assemblyman Christopher Tague, R-Schoharie. “We simply can’t afford such a spike in light of the pandemic. It’s irresponsible to change so much during a time of crisis.”
Assemblyman Bill Magnarelli, D-Syracuse, lauded the inclusion in the budget of $65 million for local highway and bridges.
“Despite these times of fiscal stress for the state, it is important that local highway departments continue to make needed post-winter repairs to our roads and bridges,” Magnarelli said. “We must keep our infrastructure safe and functioning to ensure our essential workers and first responders can safely get to and from work.”
Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay blasted a provision that gives the government more say over decisions relating to power plant locations.
“Gov. Cuomo rarely misses a chance to increase his authority, and this week provided the perfect opportunity for another power grab,” Barclay said. “With a serious health crisis consuming the public’s attention, a broken budget process tipped heavily in his favor and a one-party Legislature offering no resistance, the governor has done it again. … Removing local representation on power plant siting boards virtually eliminates the ability of New Yorkers to protect their own interests and the future of their own communities.”
Cuomo, speaking earlier Thursday, said that he was proud of the budget that had been assembled under difficult circumstances.
“It would’ve been very easy to say, this is an extraordinary year, let’s do the bare minimum and go home,” he said. “You can put that budget against any budget that I have done in any normal year, and it would be a great budget.”