(The Center Square) – New York state Sen. Luis Sepulveda, D-Bronx, has been stripped of his chairmanship of the Senate Committee on Crimes, Crime Victims and Corrections after being accused of domestic violence.
According to WABC-TV, he surrendered to authorities on Tuesday. That was in the wake of police officers answering a call to his house early Saturday morning regarding a dispute between the 56-year-old senator and his 40-year-old wife. Both apparently claimed the other hit them.
The Associated Press reported he’s accused of choking his wife, who filed for divorce in November. A lawyer for the lawmaker told the wire service the domestic violence accusation was “a calculated attempt” to gain leverage in those proceedings.
Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins issued a statement announcing the move on Tuesday.
“We learned of this disturbing incident this morning. I am immediately removing Senator Sepulveda as chair of his committee and from all his committee assignments,” the Yonkers Democrat said. “I take these allegations extremely seriously and will be monitoring this situation closely.”
Sepulveda has been in the state Senate since 2018. Before that he served three terms in the Assembly. Among the bills he’s championed in the Senate include the New York State Jose Peralta DREAM Act, which expanded opportunities for undocumented immigrants to go to college, and the Green Light Bill, which allows undocumented immigrants to obtain a driver’s license.
In a statement Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt said domestic violence cannot be tolerated, especially by members of the Senate. He also said Sepulveda’s position made him responsible for protecting “vulnerable” people.
“Instead, he has advanced harmful policies that have made it more difficult for our law enforcement officials to do their jobs, and made our communities less safe,” said Ortt, R-North Tonawanda. “As an alleged abuser himself, he has no right leading that committee, and these allegations must be promptly investigated. If these allegations are true, he should resign immediately.”