(The Center Square) – A New York state lawmaker has called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to lift the curfew for restaurants and bars after he lifted it for casinos, gyms and movie theaters.
Assemblyman Jarett Gandolfo, R-Sayville, wrote a letter to Cuomo on Thursday, one day after the governor announced the early closure order would end for those places as well as bowling alleys and pool halls.
Those establishments can resume their pre-pandemic operating hours starting on April 5. However, in speaking to reporters Wednesday, Cuomo said he’s keeping the 11 p.m. curfew in place for bars and restaurants as well as the midnight one for catered events for now.
“We are evaluating both, and we will have an announcement on them in April,” Cuomo said.
In his letter to the governor, Gandolfo said Cuomo was defying logic with the move. He said not allowing restaurants and bars to entertain late night customers continued to put jobs and businesses at risk.
Further, it’s “baloney” to think that casinos and pool rooms can keep people safe late at night but diners and taverns can’t.
“According to New York’s own data, restaurants and bars have accounted for just 1.4 percent of COVID-19 spread,” Gandolfo wrote. “If they can keep people safe at 10:55 p.m., why should we believe they can’t at 11:05 p.m.”
The curfew-ending order extends beyond just the four state-licensed casino resorts upstate. It also applies to racetracks and other venues featuring video lottery terminal games. That includes such places as Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway, operated by MGM Resorts International.
Effective April 5, Empire City’s gaming hours will go back to 10 a.m. to 6 a.m.
“We are pleased the curfew for casinos will be lifted in the coming weeks, and that we will be able to return more of our team members to work,” a casino spokesperson said in a statement. “Our focus remains on maintaining health and safety protocols to ensure our guests continue to have a safe entertainment destination in Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts. We will continue to implement MGM Resorts’ companywide Seven-Point Safety Plan and follow all state guidelines.”
Capacity limits, though, remain at 25 percent.
Delaware North, which operates Jake’s 58 Casino in Islandia, said the Long Island attraction will resume its 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. daily hours effective April 5. However, the restaurants at the casino will still close at 11 p.m., Delaware North Director of Corporate Communications Glen White said.
After lifting the curfew for some businesses Wednesday, Cuomo announced on Thursday that outdoor pro sports venues and performing arts centers can reopen at 20 percent capacity. Ticket holders must show proof of a recent negative test or immunization to gain entry.
Cuomo made the announcement alongside representatives of the New York Yankees and New York Mets, baseball teams that will begin hosting games next month.
“So we're going to play ball and we're going to play ball with a crowd which I tell you is just so good for the psyche,” Cuomo said.