(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo joined his counterparts in Connecticut and New Jersey to add three more states to their regional travel advisory on Tuesday, meaning visitors and residents returning from 19 states are urged to quarantine themselves for 14 days upon their arrival.
Delaware, Kansas and Oklahoma made their way on to the list, which includes any state that currently has a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a positivity rate of 10 percent or higher over a seven-day average.
Meanwhile Cuomo also announced some positive news as Long Island was revealed to be ready to join the list of regions that are in phase four of the governor's reopening plan. That step, which is to take place July 8, will leave New York City as the only one of the state's 10 regions still in phase three.
Delaware is the first mid-Atlantic state to join the quarantine list, which Cuomo and fellow Democrats Ned Lamont of Connecticut and Phil Murphy of New Jersey established two weeks ago as the cases of COVID-19 rose significantly across the southeastern and Western United States.
"As states around the country experience increasing community spread, New York is taking action to ensure the continued safety of our phased reopening,” Cuomo said in a statement. “Our entire response to this pandemic has been by the numbers, and we've set metrics for community spread just as we set metrics for everything."
Murphy at his COVID-19 briefing Monday noted that New Jersey residents traveling to South Carolina, a state on the quarantine list, for a wedding led to an outbreak in Sussex and Warren counties in New Jersey.
The state itself in recent days has seen its transmission rate number surpass 1.0 for the first time in more than two months.
“In order to responsibly continue down our road back to restart and recovery, we must remain vigilant in our collective effort to beat the virus and reduce the rate of transmission,” Murphy said in a statement.
Those arriving from the states – which also includes Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, Tennessee, Texas and Utah – do not need to report to state officials unless they’re participating in a contact tracing effort or required to do so by an employer or a law enforcement agency.
Those in quarantine are advised to remain in their home, hotel or other temporary residence. They should only leave if they’re getting medical care, food or other essential items.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Florida has reported 64,809 new cases over the last seven days, while California has reported 60,441 and Texas 51,834.
Over that same span, New York has reported 5,261 new cases, with New Jersey at 2,429 and Connecticut at 673.