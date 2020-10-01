(The Center Square) – New York is the state where residents are most interested in the possibility of a loan, a new analysis finds, a potential sign of deeper problems amid the ongoing pandemic.
The Empire State topped the list of states where people most need a loan because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to WalletHub.
“We looked at the interest people showed for loans during the month of August, and the increase since the beginning of the year,” WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez said in an email.
“That being said, it’s most likely that those who were not prepared for an emergency were most affected by the pandemic and are more in need of loans now,” Gonzalez added. “These are people who did not have sufficient savings, or even any money set aside at all.”
New York ranked higher than neighbors Pennsylvania (No. 4), Connecticut (No. 11), New Jersey (No. 17), Massachusetts (No. 23) and Vermont (No. 47). New York ranked No. 2 for searches on payday loans and No. 3 for home equity loan searches.
“Aside from New York and Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia are also in the top five states with the most interest in getting a loan,” Gonzalez said. “Other states in the area rank pretty high as well.”
Nationally, Alaska ranked No. 51, beating out North Dakota and Wyoming as the states least interested in a loan.
“Greater interest in getting a loan can also mean that the state might experience a deeper recession,” Gonzalez said.
“This is why the governments of [states like New York] need to focus on supporting their residents, and reopening their economies as soon as possible,” Gonzalez added. “To do that, they first need to make sure there are efficient social distancing and hygiene measures in place, so that people can feel safe when going outside.”
To that end, New York City has allowed restaurants to reopen indoor dining at reduced capacity. Meanwhile, earlier this week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the federal government should be on the hook for covering New York’s losses stemming from the pandemic.
“We have tremendous losses because of COVID,” Cuomo said this week. “We’re not liable for them. I’m not accepting liability.
“I’m not accepting the premise that New York State or New York City should pay. We didn’t do anything wrong,” the governor added. “The federal government should pay. The federal government was wrong. It’s the federal government that allowed us to be ambushed by COVID.”