(The Center Square) – The state of New York on Thursday announced an initiative to provide more housing opportunities in upstate communities through a partnership with a nonprofit that combats urban blight.
The plan, called the Legacy Cities Initiative, calls for New York State Homes and Community Renewal, a group of state agencies, to issue $25 million in subsidies to target specific neighborhoods. The state will use an application process to allocate the funds for vacant properties, while leveraging private investments from local investors.
Land banks will transfer up to 10 single-family properties to developers, and the nonprofit Community Preservation Corporation (CPC), which is working with the state on the project, will offer financing. Each project will be eligible for up to $75,000 in state subsidies, with the potential for $20,000 more if developers include certain energy improvements in their plans.
CPC is largely funded through the sales of rehabilitated properties, and thus state budget funds aren't required for the campaign.
The goal is to expand first-time homeownership for low and moderate-income New Yorkers. Priority will be given to minority families and households with incomes less than 80 percent of the area’s median income.
“Through targeted interventions such as these, we can strengthen our ongoing revitalization efforts while also pursuing our goal to increase minority homeownership rates across the state,” Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said. “We look forward to working with our partners in local government and the development community to producing new housing opportunities while also improving neighborhoods for current residents."
Communities with land banks in the Capital Region, Central New York, Finger Lakes, Mid-Hudson, Mohawk Valley, North Country, Southern Tier and Western New York are eligible to participate.
"This new program will help increase property values for current homeowners, improve the quality of life in neighborhoods, and reduce the strain on municipal resources, including fire and police, by decreasing the health and safety risks associated with blighted buildings,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “As we emerge from the pandemic, it is critical that we continue to make targeted investments like these in order to stabilize our communities and increase affordable housing for New Yorkers."
Key lawmakers announced their support for the plan.
Assembly Majority Leader Crystal People-Stokes, D-Buffalo, called it a “win-win” for new homeowners, communities and minority developers.
Assemblyman Steven Cymbrowitz, D-Brooklyn, said the initiative will improve neighborhoods across the state.
“As we continue to look for innovative ways to create more affordable housing units across our State, I am hopeful that this program will serve as a model of a public-private partnership that will provide new opportunities for local minority- and women-owned developers and reap long-term benefits for our deserving families and communities," said Cymbrowitz, who chairs the Assembly Housing Community.