(The Center Square) – When House budget proposals came from the New York Legislature’s chambers, alcohol to go was nowhere to be found.
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s budget address at the beginning of the year included reinstating the popular measure brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Proponents said that selling cocktails and glasses of wine with dinners allowed thousands of restaurants across the state to stay open.
When the budget passed last week, the initiative was in and with a three-year window of operation.
Many establishments still have not fully recovered from the pandemic. Melissa Fleischut, president and CEO of the New York State Restaurant Association, said that many members are just now at around 80% of what they were doing in 2019.
The mandatory closure order and lengthy restrictions on indoor dining during the initial stages of the crisis two years ago are just a few of the issues plaguing New York’s bars and eateries, Fleischut explained. Supply chain and labor issues exacerbated by the pandemic have hurt. Spikes in the coronavirus, like the omicron wave in December, also throttled some of the comeback since it came at what was hoped to be a strong holiday season.
She said that the state’s bars and restaurants pushed hard for getting alcohol to go back and why they were happy to see Hochul include it in her agenda.
Proponents learned lawmakers removed it from the budget because they considered it a policy matter, which Fleischut said led to a campaign to educate legislators that it was more than that.
“We started making the argument that we do feel alcohol-to-go has a revenue impact on the state because there are taxes on alcohol – sales tax, excise tax – that could generate funds for the state,” she said.
And the hospitality industry did have allies in Albany. State Sen. Jessica Ramos, D-Queens, was a major supporter of bringing back alcohol to go, which ended in June 2021 after the COVID-19 state of emergency ended.
Fleischut recalled an event the association held in Queens where Ramos invited nearly a dozen of her colleagues. The association leader said that was a great show of support for the measure and the industry.
In her vote last week for the budget section including the alcohol-to-go provision, she said the rapid growth of delivery services like during the pandemic made it even harder for small local businesses to compete.
“Largely, our main streets are now restaurants, dry cleaners, nail salons, barbershops, and those are the small businesses that we have to protect. We do need this measure, and I’m very proud that it will not only help (restaurants) but our deliveristas as well, giving them some added tips and some added business. This is a win for small businesses. This is a win for workers,” Ramos said.
After the budget passed over the weekend, the New York State Liquor Authority issued guidance to licensees regarding sales of to-go drinks. The measure, which went into effect immediately, does not allow bottle service or sales, requires drinks can only be sold with “a substantial food item.”
At a minimum that’s defined in the guidance as items like sandwiches and salads. A bag of chips, nuts or candy would not be considered substantial. The policy also sunsets after three years.
“I guess we’ll have a conversation about this again in 2025,” Fleischut said.