(The Center Square) – New York state is estimated to lose $1.3 billion in hotel tax revenue this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which will hurt local and state budgets that rely on this revenue to fund essential government services.
A recent report by the American Hotel & Lodging Association finds that New York’s hotel industry was one of the hardest hit in the nation, second only to California, which has an estimated $1.9 billion hotel tax revenue loss.
The breakdown of the total $1.3 billion figure is a revenue loss of approximately $969 million in occupancy taxes, $75 million in sales taxes, $132 million in gaming revenues, and $141 million in employee and corporate taxes.
Leaders in the hotel industry are calling on New York City to give hotels property tax relief.
“The industry needs the City of New York to realize that revenues have dropped on average 75 percent and likely will end the year at a 60 percent decline,” Vijay Dandapani, president and CEO of Hotel Association of New York City, recently told the New York Post. “In order to ensure that we survive both a liquidity and solvency crisis, the City needs to allow for real property taxes to be deferred and the interest rate on defaulters lowered from the borderline usurious rate of 18 percent.”
Hotel officials say this vital industry is unlikely to make a complete recovery soon, especially when many hotels, like the Omni Berkshire Place on East 52nd Street, have shut down.
“Hotels positively impact every community across the country, creating jobs, investing in communities, and supporting billions of dollars in tax revenue that local governments use to fund education, infrastructure and so much more,” Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the American Hotel and Lodging Association, told the Post. “We expect it will be years before demand returns to peak 2019 levels.”
While occupancy rates in New York hotels are still below 50 percent, lawmakers in Albany have resisted Mayor Bill de Blasio’s requests to borrow $7 billion to aid in the recovery process.