(The Center Square) – When it comes to health in New York, there is a significant gap between the haves and the have-nots, as a study released last week by the UnitedHealth Foundation shows.
In its 2022 version of America’s Health Rankings, New York was rated 23rd in the country. However, a look at the subcategories used to determine the rankings found the Empire State had both very high, and very low marks.
According to the rankings, New York ranked first in occupational fatalities (2.7 deaths per 100,000 workers), and adverse childhood experiences (9.8% of children 17 and younger). But the state came in last in income inequality, defined as the ratio of the median household incomes in the 80th and 20th percentiles, and home ownership.
On income inequality, New Yorkers in the top fifth earned 5.8 times more than those in the bottom fifth. In the latter category, just 55.4% of New Yorkers own their own home.
In the study, the foundation reported wealth as a “significant public health issue” in the country.
“Homeownership provides a sense of stability and safety by preventing frequent moves and minimizing the financial burdens associated with renting,” the report stated. “Additionally, homeownership plays an important role in wealth accumulation, especially among low-income families.”
When examining the data, Dr. Danielle Madril, chief medical officer for UnitedHealth’s South Florida market, told The Center Square, “it’s almost like there’s a great divide” among New Yorkers.
Some of the findings are eye-opening, especially since New York fares well in public health funding. At $193 per person, the state ranks sixth nationally. At 5.2%, New York’s uninsured rate ranks ninth among the states.
The study also noted areas where New York is slipping. For example, in this year’s ratings, New York’s adult obesity rate is 29.1%. While it’s eighth best in the country, the state was fifth last year with a 26.3% score.
Madril added the pandemic may have played a role in the increased obesity.
“There’s definitely some opportunity for the people that are housebound,” she said. “Activity levels are lower. Also, the stress of being indoors (leads to) more inappropriate eating, inappropriate activity levels, so that definitely leads to an increase in the obesity numbers.”
Obesity can be an issue for those who are economically challenged.“If you have financial issues, you’re going go to the less expensive, less nutritious food options, like processed foods,” she added. “And then, being able to go out and secure fruits and vegetables and those may have been limited for some New Yorkers.”