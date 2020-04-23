(The Center Square) – As New York’s new unemployment claims remained at a level 10 times the norm for the fifth consecutive week, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday addressed concerns that the state’s system was failing to keep up with the needs of its residents.
Reports have circulated for weeks of state residents trying to get through congested phone lines and staggered websites in a futile attempt to sign up for unemployment. About 1.4 million New Yorkers have filed for unemployment over the past five weeks.
The Cuomo administration beefed up its staffing and infrastructure to address the surge in applications, but the reports have not entirely abated.
During Thursday’s news briefing on the coronavirus, Melissa DeRosa, the governor’s top aide, said that the recent complaints were related to those who weren’t eligible under traditional unemployment insurance guidelines but who were qualified for pandemic unemployment assistance, or PUA.
DeRosa said that the original guidance from the federal government when it established the funding for PUA was that those taking advantage of it would have to apply for and be rejected for traditional unemployment. That double-application process created a massive backlog, one that the state is aiming to address now that it has streamlined the process with a single application.
She noted that New York has paid out $2.2 billion in unemployment insurance to 1.1 million people during the outbreak. For comparison’s sake, she said California had paid out just $975 million, Pennsylvania $600 million, Texas $400 million and Florida $143 million.
DeRosa said states such as California and Illinois were not even offering pandemic unemployment assistance yet.
“We have done far more, far faster than, I think, any other state in the country,” Cuomo said. “The number of people who have gotten assistance is mind-boggling. But none of that matters for a person there’s only one check that matters, and that’s their check, and I get that.”
The governor once again tried to reassure those still waiting for approval for benefits that they would be paid everything they had coming to them from the moment they became eligible, no matter how long it takes to get it processed.
“The good news is, it’s not going to cost you any money, because you will get the check,” he said. “I know you want it today, but you will get it, and when you get it, it’s the same dollar amount as if you got it today.”