(The Center Square) – A goal for New York to stop selling new gas-powered vehicles in a little more than a decade took another step toward reality with an announcement Gov. Kathy Hochul made Thursday.
Hochul spoke in White Plains at an event celebrating National Drive Electric Week. While detailing several initiatives to help boost the sale of electric vehicles, she also called on the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to establish regulations that any new passenger vehicle sold in the state starting in 2035 produce zero emissions.
Hochul’s announcement comes a little more than a year after she signed a bill into law that set the 2035 deadline for new passenger cars to produce zero emissions and a similar 2045 deadline for larger-sized commercial vehicles. It also comes a month after California issued its regulations to transition to zero-emission new vehicles by 2035.
New York’s governor said the transition would not be a sudden stop on gas-powered vehicle sales. The state has a plan to have 35% of new cars be electric vehicles by 2026 and 68% by 2030.
“We’re really putting our foot down on the accelerator and revving up our efforts to make sure we have this transition,” she said.
Hochul announced that the state has added $10 million to its “Drive Clean Rebate” initiative to aid in that transition. It gives people who buy or lease a new electric vehicle a $2,000 rebate on top of the $7,500 federal rebate.
In the five years since the program started, the state has issued more than $92 million in rebates to New Yorkers.
“As we bring more renewable energy to our electric grid and build out EV charging infrastructure, we continue to invest in market supports that bring us closer each day to zero-emission passenger vehicles by 2035,” said Doreen Harris, the president and CEO of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.
The state is also making nearly $5.8 million available to local governments to help them add zero-emission vehicles to their fleet or install public charging centers or hydrogen fueling stations. The deadline to apply for that funding is Friday.
Earlier this week, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced it had approved New York’s plan to install the additional charging stations needed to handle the expected increase in electric-powered vehicles. That plan includes $175 million in federal funds to create a network of charging stations to help EV drivers handle long-distance trips.
Hochul said the federal funds, coupled with the $1 billion the state has invested in new charging stations, should raise EV sales. She added that this year’s sales are already 30% higher than last year.
The state also plans for school districts to buy only zero-emission buses starting in 2027 and to have any gas- or diesel-powered school bus off the road by 2035.
“New York is a national climate leader and an economic powerhouse, and we’re using our strength to help spur innovation and implementation of zero-emission vehicles on a grand scale,” Hochul said.