(The Center Square) – Small businesses in New York are in line to get some more relief.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the federal government approved the state to receive $501.5 million through the State Small Business Credit Initiative. The federal funding program was reauthorized and expanded last year when Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act.
Hochul said the state will leverage those dollars with about $500 million in state money in the current budget to fund several small business programs. That includes loans and new venture capital funding.
Much of that money will go to businesses still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
“Everyone knows, no state was harder hit during the pandemic than the state of New York, particularly the city of New York, but we are a very diverse state,” Hochul said. “Many people do think of New York as just the skyscrapers of Manhattan, when in fact we have a very rural area as well.”
The U.S. Department of the Treasury approved funding plans submitted by New York along with Colorado, Montana and Oregon last week.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the federal money will increase access to funding for communities that have been underserved in the past.
According to the governor’s office, 96% of all small businesses will be eligible to apply for at least one of the programs created or expanded by the funding. Disadvantaged businesses, such as woman- or minority-owned business enterprises, will be eligible for more than $106 million in loan funding for capital investments. Another $55.5 million will go to new companies in communities that may not have access to banks or other financial institutions.
In addition, nearly $210 million of the federal funding will go toward venture capital programs to help start-ups and emerging companies.
Empire State Development, New York state’s economic development agency, will outline the criteria for each program and announce application procedures and timeframes in the fall.
“SSBCI funding will go a long way to help these businesses, particularly those who face historic disadvantages, like MWBEs,” ESD President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said. “Through a mix of programs designed with businesses’ needs in mind, ESD will ensure this critical support gets to those who deserve it most.”