(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday announced the state fined a Manhattan company $20,000 for promoting a concert on Long Island in July that broke COVID-19 guidelines.
In the Know Experiences held the concert featuring the pop music duo The Chainsmokers on July 25 in Southampton. The concert was supposed to be a “drive-in” concert, but more than 2,150 people attended, a total that exceeded the permit’s guidelines.
In addition, the state said promoters failed to list on the permit application that it was offering a “friends and family” designated section, where attendees could gather outside of vehicles and not wear a facemask.
“As I said immediately following reports of this event, it was an egregious violation of the critical public health measures we have had in place since the beginning of this pandemic to protect New Yorkers from COVID-19," Cuomo said. "We will continue to hold people and businesses accountable for their actions and the local governments must enforce the rules or else we will hold them accountable as well."
The promoters weren’t the only ones the state sanctioned in the matter.
Cuomo told reporters Wednesday that officials in the town of Southampton will no longer be able to authorize permits for outdoor gatherings on their own.
“If they want to approve an outside group activity, they're going to have to get it pre-approved by the state,” the governor said. “I spent time talking to the people in the town of Southampton. Frankly, I don't know what they were thinking.”
A CNN report from July said the concert was a fundraiser for several charities, with ticket prices ranging from $225 to $2,500 for a special package that allowed up to 10 people to watch the concert from a private recreational vehicle. The event also featured a set by Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon.
A spokesperson for the promoters said the company declined to comment.
As the state reopened, officials have also cracked down on restaurants and bars that have violated COVID-19 reopening guidelines. That includes more than 200 liquor licenses that have been suspended through last month.
Critics maintain the governor's restrictions are doing more harm than good, devastating New York's economy and leading to massive layoffs.
An additional 68,670 New Yorkers filed new unemployment claims in the week ending Oct. 10. Continued New York claims, which count workers who have filed for benefits at least two weeks in a row, stood at 724,499.
"We have worked too hard throughout this pandemic to keep infection rates low utilizing proven public health measures, and we must ensure that they stay in place,” state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said. “If they do not, enforcement is always an option. We will take whatever measures we can to protect the public health of all New Yorkers."