(The Center Square) – Consolidated Edison faces a $102 million fine from New York for 33 violations state officials claim the utility company committed while preparing for and responding to Tropical Storm Isaias, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday.
ConEd was one of three utility providers cited after a three-month investigation conducted by the Department of Public Service and the Department of Financial Services. Orange and Rockland Utilities received a $19 million fine, and Central Hudson Gas and Electric was levied a $16 million penalty.
Cuomo said that the providers have a right to appeal, but the state will press hard to levy the fines.
“I'm tired of the back and forth, and I'm going to do everything I can do to make sure that New Yorkers are compensated,” the governor said. “And certainly New Yorkers are not paying for service they're not getting.”
ConEd was fined for 33 violations. Orange and Rockland were found to commit 38, and Central Hudson was cited for 32.
Isaias battered New York City, Long Island and the Mid and Lower Hudson Valley regions on Aug. 4, dumping heavy rains and strong winds throughout the area. Con Ed said only Superstorm Sandy in 2012 caused more outages.
Earlier Thursday, DPS issued its Interim Investigation Report on the storm and what happened afterward. Among the findings, state officials said the three utilities did not take steps to prepare for stronger winds on the eastern side of the storm.
The report, which also reviewed the response from other utilities that weren’t fined Thursday, indicated that providers were unable to bring on additional repair crews as forecasts changed for the worse.
“Based on the low level of resources on site at the time that restoration began, it is clear that Con Edison, Orange & Rockland, and Central Hudson were unable to obtain the needed resources in a timely manner,” the report stated. “This significantly extended both immediate and overall restoration times.”
DPS is now calling on all utilities to develop retainer contracts with private firms and out-of-state utility providers. State officials want the utilities to have the ability to double their existing crews if necessary.
ConEd issued a statement Thursday afternoon saying it expects the Public Service Commission, which also met Thursday, to issue orders based on information from its public session. The company will review those orders while working to make improvements in how it responds.
“Following Isaias, our women and men worked 24-7 to restore more than 300,000 customers,” the statement read. “We mobilized more than 2,200 additional restoration workers, issued estimated service restoration times to nearly all customers who were out of service for more than 48 hours and communicated via our outage map, briefings with government leaders, social media, texts, e-mails and dozens of press releases and interviews.”
Cuomo has been a harsh critic of utility companies and their performance after storms. State lawmakers are working on new legislation that would reform how utility companies are sanctioned. That includes revoking of franchises and ensuring that investors rather than taxpayers are paying the price of any fines levied by the state.