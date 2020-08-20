(The Center Square) – Four electricity providers and a cable, internet and telephone carrier in New York received letters Wednesday from the state Department of Public Service notifying them they committed apparent violations in their response to Tropical Storm Isaias, which hit parts of the state earlier this month.
According to a DPS news release, Consolidated Edison, PSEG Long Island, Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corp., Orange & Rockland Utilities Inc. and Altice-Optimum are being asked to take steps now to avoid similar issues that plagued reconnection efforts and kept hundreds of thousands without service for extended periods.
The state accused ConEd and Orange & Rockland of “inaccurate communications” as well as having issues with their websites and not adequately preparing for the storm. Central Hudson had issues at its backup data center, which led to the utility’s website being down.
Altice failed to follow communications protocols as well as its plans to deploy generators, and the state also said the carrier also failed to coordinate its emergency response with local officials.
The state found PSEG’s outage management system failed and the provider had problems with its call center.
About 1.3 million New Yorkers went without power at some point as Isaias battered the state. The peak outage was about 920,000 customers.
All the utility companies cited face penalties, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo said PSEG will miss out on an incentive bonus as well.
“That was a $10 million bonus that was written into their contract if they performed well,” Cuomo said. “After the tropical storm, they're not receiving that bonus.”
Wednesday’s announcement marks the first time DPS has initiated investigations with such notices. Investigations remain active into each of the providers, and the department expects them to be completed within six months.
Cuomo, who has also been critical of the department’s handling of the investigation, said the Department of Financial Services will lend a hand during the reviews.
In addition, Cuomo said he’s calling for legislation that would expedite the process of revoking franchises. It would address such issues as whether assets like power lines and utility poles are owned by companies or ratepayers.
“I understand the utilities are powerful, but I'm going to say that the legislature, at the end of the day, we represent the people of the state,” the governor said. “And they've been paying these bills for many years, and they're not going to pay twice if there's a revocation.”
DPS also instructed the companies to retain workers from either private contractors or out-of-state utilities to ensure they have double the normal crew available when emergencies arise. They’re also to test command centers and call centers to ensure they can handle an outage that impacts 90 percent of their customers.
While the state’s other utility providers weren’t cited, DPS said they were notified and requested they take the same steps to prevent similar issues from possibly arising.