(The Center Square) – Independence Day is an occasion for Americans to recognize the hard-won freedoms they enjoy every day. But according to a recent analysis, some Americans are more independent than others.
And in New York, one of the most serious limiting factors is government.
Financial analysis website WalletHub recently ranked the 50 states from most to least independent. The study established five primary criteria as the foundation of its rankings: finance, government, job-market, international trade, and vice.
These categories, in turn, were looked at by using a set of 39 metrics ranging from "retail opioid prescriptions dispensed per 100 persons" to the median credit score of a state.
The Empire State came in 21st on the list, nestled between Washington at 20, and Wyoming at 22. While New York claimed first place in its independence from vice and a respectable 11 place for financial independence, its overall score was hampered by placing 36 and 38 in job-market dependency and government dependency, respectively.
New York’s score was middling for the Northeast; while New York scored better than Rhode Island (28), Vermont (29), Pennsylvania (30), and Maine (39), it was rated less independent than Massachusetts (5), New Jersey (13), New Hampshire (16), and Connecticut (19).
There were several notable statistics that significantly impacted New York’s rank. Perhaps most notably was its last place ranking in median household income when adjusted by the cost of living index ($44,473). Also notable was New York’s rank 48th place-finish in Millennials living with their parents (39.38 percent).
New York also scored poorly in the metric, “Share of Low-Income Households where No Adults Work” in 47th place (29.94 percent). New York’s homeownership rate was also lackluster, landing it in last place (53.90 percent).
Though New York ranked poorly in some areas, it outperformed some states in others. One of New York’s best rankings was “Retail Opioid Prescriptions Dispensed per 100 Persons,” where New York ranked second (34 per 100 persons). New York ranked first in median debt per income (24.62 percent), and age dependency ratio (66 percent). New York also ranked well with its numbers of smokers (13.05 percent) and gambling disorders (1.2 percent), at sixth and fifth place, respectively.
Nicole Gelinas, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, warned that such studies only tell so much of the story of a state's overall well-being.
“As they say, no man is an island, and no state is an island, either," Gelinas said. "A state's particular dependence on one industry or another, or on one source of income or another, may make a difference in terms of when a state is impacted, in terms of the phase of COVID spread, and in the particular ways it is impacted.
“I don't think ‘independence’ is going to mean much in this crisis," Gelinas added. "No state can withstand the long-term shutdown of its economy, whether by decree or because of public fear, for very long.”