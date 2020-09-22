(The Center Square) – As New York attempts to recover from the COVID-19 economic fallout, it is looking to see other methods major cities have put into practice.
The Center for an Urban Future’s virtual event on tourism recovery, which took place Sept. 13, presented ideas from London, Montreal and San Francisco.
New York City in July kicked off an “All In NYC,” a campaign designed to get local residents to explore their own city and support local business. The initiative was created by the marketing firm Arulidenen, in conjunction with NYC & Co., the official marketing organization for the city.
Fred Dixon, who was appointed president and CEO of NYC & Co. by Mayor Bill de Blasio in 2014, told the Gotham Gazette that NYC is experiencing an economy with 67 million fewer consumers, and the ripple effect is impacting not just hotels, restaurants, and cultural attractions, but the cultural fabric of the city.
New York City’s economic recovery is behind other top tourist spots due in part to having been hit so hard by the coronavirus, Dixon said.
“New York is a little bit further behind some of the other destinations because of the impact of the epicenter and our government leaders have been very slow to respond, I would say to make sure there is public health safety in mind first of all but as things start to reopen I am hopeful we will see more of these pieces,” Dixon told the Gotham Gazette in reference to the city’s reopening process, which has largely been overseen by Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state leaders, with some input from Mayor de Blasio and other local officials.
The city had 66.6 million visitors in 2019, generating about $70 billion in economic activity and supporting roughly 400,000 jobs, according to NYC & Co.
The second phase of “All In NYC” got started this month and features a new program, Neighborhood Getaways, to promote different offers for dining, hotels, shopping, and tours. It is scheduled to run through December and may continue into 2021.