(The Center Square) – Renters in New York state worried about a moratorium on evictions that was set to expire in June have been given an additional 60 days breathing room.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday during his daily news conference on the coronavirus that he was extending the grace period for those unable to make rent payments to Aug. 20.
“I hope it gives families a deep breath,” Cuomo said as he spoke from New York Medical College in the New York City suburbs. “Nothing can happen until Aug. 20, and then we’ll figure out between now and Aug. 20 what the situation is.”
The moratorium applies both to residential and commercial renters.
The governor acknowledged that the continued forbearance for renters could increase hardships on both landlords and their mortgage lenders. He has stated repeatedly since the eviction moratorium was first put in place that those who can pay their rent should do so.
“The landlord will say, ‘OK, so now the tenant doesn’t pay their rent, but I still have to pay the electric bill, I still have to pay the mortgage.’ That is true. That is true,” Cuomo said. “And we’re working on relief from the banks for the landlords also. And there are programs that the federal government’s doing and the state is doing to make sure those banks also get relief so they don’t have to do any foreclosures, and we stopped the foreclosures on the landlords.”
Renters are also being given flexibility to use their rental deposits to go toward a rent payment, and the state is imposing a ban on late fees for rent. The security deposits would have to be repaid over time.
Cuomo also discussed efforts to connect upstate farmers who are seeing their products go to waste for lack of a market with downstate residents struggling with hunger. He said a $25 million effort has sent the products from more than 2,100 farms to about 50 food banks, soup kitchens and food pantries. That work, he said, has helped more than 20,000 families across the state.
Meanwhile, antibody testing of front-line workers in New York City and its suburbs has determined that their infection rate with coronavirus is on par or less than that seen by the public at large, a fact that Cuomo described as an unambiguous positive.
“That is amazingly good news,” he said. “We were afraid of what was going to happen. … It also shows everybody how important the masks and the gloves and the sanitizer are, and that they work.”
The latest death totals showed 231 fatalities in the prior 24-hour period. Updated totals for the duration of the outbreak in New York jumped to 20,828, about 1,000 more than the numbers available Wednesday. Another 720 deaths were added to the total overnight, health officials said, from cases that previously hadn’t been identified as being related to COVID-19.
The governor took aim at rhetoric circulating that says it would be better to open up the economy fully and accept some increase in deaths under the premise that “everyone is going to die eventually anyway.” He made a mocking suggestion that defendants in murder cases try such a defense and see if it works in the courts.
“Look, we are all going to die at one point,” he said. “The big question is when and how. And the when and how matters. I understand that I’m going to die. I just don’t want to die now, or next week. And I don’t want to die because I contracted the covid virus unnecessarily.”