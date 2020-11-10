(The Center Square) – Much like voters in other states, New Yorkers flocked to the polls to cast ballots in this year’s presidential election, and it looks like it could be a record-setting year.
According to Ballotpedia, with 84 percent of precincts reporting, voters in the Empire State cast more than 7.2 million ballots in the election. However, the number could exceed 8 million votes, which would make it higher than in previous elections.
The Empire State has about 13.6 million voters. About 53 percent of eligible voters have cast ballots based on current numbers, but the number could reach about 66 percent.
“Now, we all knew this would be an unprecedented election, because it was happening during a pandemic,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said during a media availability last week. “We knew that there could be lots of reasons people didn’t vote, but, in fact, they did in the end. People voted in so many ways.”
In the city, about 1.1 million New Yorkers voted early, while more than 1.2 million voted in person on Election Day, the mayor said.
“People got engaged and people voted early in record numbers. A lot of really important things happened,” de Blasio said last week. “Even before you know the final results, what we do know is people participated, and owned it, and that is a very, very good and important sign for the future.”
Vice President Joe Biden easily won the state over President Donald Trump, picking up about 58 percent of the vote and its 29 electoral votes. Trump performed better in New York in 2020 than four years ago, taking about 40 percent of the ballots cast.
In 2016, Trump, a New York native, received 36.5 percent of the vote, when he defeated Hillary Clinton, who carried the state. According to the United States Elections Project, voters cast more than 7.7 million ballots in 2016. Turnout for the election topped 57 percent.
The 2016 number was higher than the 53.5 percent turnout in 2012. However, that was down from the 59.6 percent turnout in 2008 and the 58.5 percent turnout in 2004.
More than half of New York voters, 50.2 percent, are registered as Democrats, while just 21.9 percent are registered as Republicans. Ronald Reagan was the last Republican presidential candidate to win New York when he carried the state in 1984.