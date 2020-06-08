(The Center Square) – The demonstrations in New York over the death of George Floyd have brought attention to efforts to repeal a controversial state law that keeps the disciplinary records of law enforcement officers out of public view.
Section 50-a of the state’s Civil Rights Law pertains only to police officers, firefighters and corrections staff. It indicates those employees’ records “shall be considered confidential and not subject to inspection or review without the express written consent of” the individual in question.
That means officers accused of misconduct can keep the public from knowing if they’ve been accused or reprimanded for similar or other behavior. There is a court order provision, but under that section, the judge has the right to determine what records are applicable.
“There is no other civil employee who gets that kind of protection,” state Sen. Luis Sepulveda, D-Bronx, said at a New York Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic and Asian Legislative Caucus news conference Thursday.
Sepulveda is a co-sponsor of legislation from state Sen. Jamaal Bailey’s, D-Bronx, Senate Bill S3695, which would repeal the law.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a former attorney general, has stated he believes the law gives communities some flexibility in releasing records. However, as reports surfaced accusing police officers of assaulting protesters in New York City and Buffalo, Cuomo has said he would be willing to sign any bill that makes changes to the law because the community needs confidence in law enforcement.
On Friday, he listed Section 50-a reform as one of four “cornerstone” issues he wants to see lawmakers address in Albany this week.
“If they're being charged and investigated for abuse, their prior disciplinary record is relevant,” said the governor, who added that the records could also be used to clear officers of charges as well.
Lawmakers aren’t the only ones seeking change. The Legal Aid Society of New York and the Metropolitan Black Bar Association of New York have issued statements supporting its repeal.
In addition, a group of public interest organizations led by Reinvent Albany issued a letter Thursday that supports ending what it called a “loophole” in the state’s sunshine laws. However, a day later, they called on Democrats in Albany to ensure any changes to the freedom-of-information law not happen behind closed doors.
“Watchdogs say major changes to the state’s most important transparency law should not be made in secret and should be thoroughly vetted by outside experts representing journalists, the legal bar and transparency groups,” the statement read. “Legislation to change FOIL, so crucial to transparency in government and in law enforcement, should not be crafted through secret discussions.”
On Friday, a coalition of law enforcement unions released a statement urging lawmakers to rethink the proposed reforms, including a repeal of 50-a.
The Police Benevolent Association (PBA) of New York City, the New York State Association of PBAs, the Police Conference of New York, the Detectives’ Endowment Association, the Police Benevolent Association of New York State and the Corrections Officers’ Benevolent Association said the changes being considered would harm both the officers and the safety of all in the state.
“The majorities seemingly wish to establish a set of diminished rights for law enforcement officers, compared to the rights for everyone else,” the unions said.