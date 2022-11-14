(The Center Square) – The Red Wave many expected in last week’s elections did not come to fruition nationwide; however, the gains made by Republicans in New York’s congressional delegation are having a ripple effect on the state’s Democratic Party.
With one race still left to call, the Democratic Party has seen the 19-8 advantage it currently holds dwindle down to 15-10. New York also lost a seat in this cycle due to the 2020 Census. The gains made by the GOP in the Empire State may be enough to give the party control of the House. The news is not sitting well with some Democrats. Since the election, some Democratic officials have called for state party Chairman Jay Jacobs to either resign or have Gov. Kathy Hochul remove him.
State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, D-Pelham, tweeted Thursday, that she wanted to spearhead a movement to remove Jacobs. Biaggi ran for a congressional seat, but lost to U.S. Sean Patrick Maloney in a primary. Maloney lost last week to Republican challenger and Assemblyman Michael Lawler in the 17th District race, which covers parts of New York City’s suburbs.
Jacobs, who was appointed party chair by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, told City & State last week, he would not take the blame; instead, he pointed the finger at the party's progressive wing. On Monday, party members issued a letter demanding the governor take action, and the number of signatories continued to grow through Monday afternoon.
The letter said voters across the country fought back against the Republican landslide victories many expected, but didn’t happen in New York. Instead, the letter states Jacobs “failed to commit the time, energy and resources necessary to maintain our deep-blue status.” Besides losing at least four congressional seats, they also noted that Hochul won re-election by the narrowest margin since 1994.
“The New York State Democratic Party is better than this,” the letter stated.
As of 4:30 p.m., the letter was signed by 11 state senators, 11 state assembly members, 11 New York City Council members, and other elected officials and party leaders.
New York’s congressional districts were supposed to be drawn by an independent panel. However, after that panel deadlocked on districts, Democratic lawmakers took matters into their hands and drew up districts.
Republicans challenged those maps in state court, arguing the Democrats committed gerrymandering. The case went to the New York State Court of Appeals, the state’s top court, which ruled in the GOP’s favor.