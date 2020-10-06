(The Center Square) – Amid the controversy over mail-in ballots, election officials have been working to ensure new state and county protocols are implemented while fielding voters' questions.
More than 5,000 ballots have been mailed in western New York's Steuben County so far, and close to 100 were returned. The votes are stored in a locked room until after the Nov. 3 election, Steuben County Election Commissioner Kelly Penziul, who just finished her term as president of the New York State Election Commissioners Association, told The Center Square.
"Right now, it seems a lot of people are getting ballots, and we're getting lots of questions about signatures and getting it filled out correctly," Penziul said. "We're also already getting some ballots mailed in."
The county's most recent report showed 92 ballots returned of about 5,300 mailed, with hundreds more scheduled to go out in the next few weeks.
Once received by the county, the ballots are stored in a secure room and aren't touched until after election night. Within 48 hours of polls closing, verification data is then sent to the state to ascertain all protocols have been followed. Counting the mail-in ballots typically starts seven days after the election, sometimes sooner.
"Everything on election night is unofficial until everything is counted," Penziul said.
Ballots have to be certified by Nov. 28.
Penziul said she hadn't seen problems with the U.S. Postal Service in Steuben County, save for a voter's occasional complaint like why the Post Office would not provide a timestamp.
In a federal legal action, the USPS was ordered to comply with court rulings to ensure mail delivery without delay, the Times Union reported in September.
Among the many changes instituted for this election is allowing ballots postmarked on Election Day. In previous elections, the deadline was the day before, Penziul said.
"We're not seeing any problems with mail right now, but down the road when it's busier, and it's crunch time, there may be problems with mail," Penziul said.