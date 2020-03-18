(The Center Square) – New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli is warning that the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic could cost state revenues $4 billion in the next fiscal year. And if there’s a severe recession, stock market declines and an extended timeframe for recovery from the virus, that figure could rise to $7 billion.
DiNapoli revealed the figures in a letter to Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who along with Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins will be hashing out details for the next state budget over the coming months. Even before the virus began to shut down vast sectors of the economy, onlookers were already wondering how the trio would address an expected $6 billion shortfall in revenue.
Calling the $4 billion figure a result of the “most optimistic revenue scenario,” DiNapoli warned that given the uncertain endpoint for the pandemic, it’s difficult to know exactly how deeply the economy and state budget will decline.
“Definitive estimates of the COVID-19 impact on the economy and State revenues are not possible, in part because the ultimate health and social impacts of the virus are currently unknowable,” he wrote. “Most available economic forecasts have not yet caught up with recent events, although projections have broadly weakened. Significant fluctuations with an overall downward trend in economic conditions continue on a daily basis, contributing to an extraordinarily high level of uncertainty looking forward.”
A proposal at the federal level to delay the tax deadline this year, allowing people and entities more time to make payments, would also have a negative effect on the state’s bottom line, DiNapoli said.
“State gaming receipts from video-lottery facilities and commercial casinos will be depressed by recent events including actions taken to limit public gatherings, although any specific estimate currently is not possible,” he said. “The Executive Budget Financial Plan projects receipts from VLTs and casinos to total $1.1 billion in SFY 2020-21. Other non-tax revenue sources could be at risk as well.”
To address the widening shortfall, DiNapoli suggested broadly that “Spending decisions should reflect economic and fiscal realities.” He also pointed out that a number of pools of money from various settlements could be redirected to support state spending initiatives.