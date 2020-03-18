(The Center Square) – As the number of new diagnosed coronavirus cases skyrocketed in New York on Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo rolled out yet another directive designed to encourage social distancing.
Cuomo and state health officials revealed that there were 1,008 new cases, bringing the state’s total up to 2,382 as testing efforts expand. Twenty counties had their first diagnosed cases added to the total.
“Current hospitalizations are at 549,” Cuomo said in a briefing on the pandemic. “Again, that is the number we watch because that's the number that are flowing into the healthcare system. That's the rate of cases flowing into the healthcare system – 23 percent. We had 20 percent yesterday, we had 14 percent last week. So, the number of hospitalizations is going up and again, this is all about the capacity of the healthcare system, and it always has been.”
The governor in recent days has issued a number of orders that have closed down virtually all cultural sites in the state, shuttered schools and reduced restaurants and bars to takeout and drive through service.
Now, in yet another attempt to reduce the number of people gathered in any one location, the governor is ordering all “nonessential” businesses to have at least 50 percent of their employees work from home.
A number of business categories are exempt from the order, including shipping, news media, grocery and food production, pharmacies, healthcare providers, utilities and banks.
“I understand that this is a burden to businesses,” Cuomo said. “I get it. I understand the impact on the economy. But in truth, we're past that point as a nation. There is going to be an impact on the economy, not just here in New York but all across the country, and we're going to have to deal with that crisis, but let's deal with one crisis at a time. … Let's maintain the public health, we'll figure out the economy afterward.”
Cuomo also announced that a hospital ship, the U.S. Comfort, would be dispatched by the Navy to New York harbor, adding its more than 1,000 beds to the city’s complement. He said that the decision had been made in consultation with President Donald Trump.
“It's literally a floating hospital, which will add capacity, and the president said that he would dispatch that immediately,” he said. “The president also spoke about the mobile hospitals that the federal government has and where we could set up.”
The additional capacity is urgently needed, Cuomo said, because data suggest that there could be a need for 110,000 beds in about 45 days, but there are only 53,000 available.