(The Center Square) – New Yorkers spent more in November than they did a year ago, according to a report issued Wednesday by state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, which found local sales tax collections equaled $1.7 billion.
Compared to a year ago, spending increased by 8.8%, or $139 million. All regions saw year-to-year increases, and New York City’s 10.7% growth was the largest in the state. On a county level, Wyoming County, located just east of Buffalo, saw the largest growth at 17.5%, with $1.7 million collected.
Five counties saw dips from last year, with Rockland’s 11.3% being the steepest. The Mid-Hudson County reported $22 million in tax collections in November.
Last month, the state’s counties and cities that impose sales taxes saw a 14.1% increase from October 2021.
“November marked another solid month for sales tax collections for local governments,” DiNapoli said in a statement. “Although many forecasters are predicting that national retail sales will be strong this holiday season, local officials should continue to monitor the economic factors impacting sales tax when estimating their own revenue projections for the remainder of the year.”
With one month left in the year, New York has seen sales tax collections increase by 13.7% statewide from last year. For the 11 months, the state’s communities have received $19.9 billion.
New York City again leads among regions as the $8.6 billion collected is up 21.3% from the first 11 months of 2021. The Capital District has seen an 8.5% jump from last year.
Yates County in the Finger Lakes region, has seen the largest 11 month jump from last year, as the $18.7 million collected through November is up 21.6% from last year.
New York has a state sales tax of 4%, with municipalities and counties able to add their own tax on top of that. The rates range between 3% and 4.875%.