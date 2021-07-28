(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday evening that his administration is working with state and federal health advisers to determine what steps to take in wake of new guidance on facial coverings issued earlier in the day by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC now recommends everyone to wear masks in public indoor spaces when they’re in areas of substantial or high transmission of the COVID-19 virus. That includes people who are fully vaccinated. The advisory is based on evidence the federal agency has studied regarding the delta variant, a highly transmissible strain of the virus that is considered the cause of the current uptick in cases across the country.
That message runs counter to what federal health officials recommended just two months ago. At that time, they said fully vaccinated individuals would no longer need to wear masks, with some exceptions for required indoor use.
From there, many states, New York included, lifted their guidelines, and while masks were recommended for unvaccinated individuals, that advice was mostly ignored.
Cuomo announced the end of the mask mandate on June 15 as 70% of eligible residents had received at least one vaccine dose. The state’s guidelines then called on the unvaccinated to “continue to be responsible for wearing masks.”
With the majority of the public not wearing masks and the arrival of the delta variant in the country, cases soon began to spread in such places as Missouri and Nevada and expand from there.
In announcing the new guidance Tuesday, CDC officials recommended states set their policy on a county-by-county basis, although low-population rural areas could be combined for better data analysis.
By applying that standard to New York, that would mean all of New York City and Long Island would fall under the universal mask advisory as would Greene County in the Hudson Valley. All of those jurisdictions except Staten Island are considered in the substantial category, where positivity rates range between 8% and 10% or the number of new cases range between 50 and 100 per 100,000 people over the last seven days.
Staten Island is currently considered a high transmission area, as the seven-day case rate exceeds 109 per 100,000 people.
However, those individuals aren’t the only ones who may find themselves facing a recommendation – or being ordered – to put a mask back on.
“Fully vaccinated persons might consider wearing a mask in public indoor settings, regardless of transmission level, if they or someone in their household is immunocompromised or is at increased risk for severe disease, or if someone in their household is unvaccinated,” the CDC’s statement read.
In his response to the CDC’s new guidance, Cuomo struck a tone similar to comments he made daily during the height of the pandemic.
“New Yorkers beat back COVID before – going from the highest positivity rate on the globe to one of the lowest – by staying smart, following the science and having each other’s backs, and that’s exactly what we’ll keep doing in this next phase of the pandemic,” the governor said. “We are reviewing the CDC’s news recommendations closely in consultation with federal and state experts.”